Philadelphia Plastic Surgeon Honored in Castle Connolly’s Top Doctors® 2024 List for 7th Year in a Row
Dr. David Bottger was included in Castle Connolly’s annual roster of Top Doctors® 2024, marking his seventh consecutive year being recognized.PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to searching for a new doctor, finding reputable, top-quality care is essential. Fortunately, men and women in Philadelphia can narrow down their search for an experienced provider by visiting Castle Connolly’s Top Doctors® database — a carefully-vetted compilation of the best local physicians in the area. The Top Doctors® index is composed every year, highlighting the most reputable providers in a region based on a physician-led research process. Dr. David Bottger, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Philadelphia, is among few doctors in the country honored as a Castle Connolly® Top Doctor for seven years in a row. His recognition as a “Top Doctor” in Philadelphia has been featured in Philadelphia magazine among other publications.
Castle Connolly Ltd. is a consumer research group that identifies leading healthcare professionals within a particular medical specialty. Based on a selection process involving peer nomination and physician-led research, top-rated doctors are chosen according to their qualifications, education, hospital affiliations, professional reputation, and disciplinary history. In the category of “Plastic Surgeon,” Dr. Bottger was not only named a Top Doctor for 2024 and featured in Philadelphia magazine — this year also marks the seventh year in a row he’s been recognized by Castle Connolly, distinguishing himself among the top 7% of all practicing physicians in the U.S.
Dr. Bottger is passionate about helping men and women in the Philadelphia community achieve their aesthetic goals with the most advanced cosmetic procedures available, including breast augmentation, tummy tuck surgery, and a Mommy Makeover. When considering elective surgery, Dr. Bottger emphasizes the importance of scheduling a consultation in the process of finding the best possible plastic surgeon for your needs.
About David Bottger, MD
Dr. David Bottger is an aesthetic plastic surgeon certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (ABPS). A Castle Connolly® Top Doctor since 2019, Dr. Bottger has been providing the Philadelphia community with high-quality results in breast, body, and facial plastic surgery for decades. Dr. Bottger graduated from Princeton University and received his Doctor of Medicine from Temple University. He went on to complete a general surgery residency at the University of Cincinnati, followed by a plastic surgery residency as well as a prestigious fellowship in hand surgery at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation. In addition to holding hospital privileges at Bryn Mawr Hospital and The Crozer Health Surgery Centers at Haverford and Brinton Lake, Dr. Bottger also belongs to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) and the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS). Dr. Bottger is available for an interview upon request.
