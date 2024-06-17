UPDATE -- PRISM MarketView Showcases BioStem Technologies: Impressive Revenue Growth and Strategic Expansion

Please note: this Update is being issued for ticker indexing purposes. The content of the release itself remains the same.

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRISM MarketView presents an exclusive interview with Jason Matuszewski, CEO of BioStem Technologies, Inc. ( OTC: BSEM ). Following a successful start to 2024, the biotechnology company has seen substantial revenue growth and is making significant strides towards consolidating its debt, pursuing a potential uplisting to a senior stock exchange, and launching pivotal clinical trials.



BioStem Technologies reported a remarkable increase in first-quarter revenues to $41.9 million in 2024, up from $600,000 in the same period last year, marking a pivotal milestone in the company's financial performance. "The first quarter of 2024 has been phenomenal," Jason Matuszewski, CEO of BioStem, explained. The company has also transitioned into a net positive equity position, reporting positive net income on a US GAAP basis for the first time.

Looking ahead, BioStem is focused on sustainable growth by expanding its product offerings and geographical presence in the hospital wound care and other medical settings. "Our strategic direction is clear as we move towards 2025," Matuszewski added.

One of the key strategic goals for BioStem is the uplisting to a senior stock exchange. "An uplisting to a senior exchange has always been a crucial goal for us," Matuszewski stated. BioStem has completed a rigorous two-year audit to meet the high standards required by senior exchanges and is actively preparing for this transition.

BioStem is set to initiate clinical trials in the second half of the year to showcase the effectiveness of its products in real-world clinical settings. "We recently announced our intention to launch two clinical trials to evaluate the effectiveness of our products," Matuszewski explained.

