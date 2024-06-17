Governor Phil Scott Announces $1.7M in Downtown Transportation Fund Grants

For Immediate Release

June 17, 2024

GOVERNOR PHIL SCOTT ANNOUNCES $1.7 MILLION IN DOWNTOWN TRANSPORTATION FUND GRANTS

Eleven communities will use funds to make downtowns more welcoming and accessible.

Montpelier, Vt. — Governor Phil Scott and the Vermont Downtown Development Board announced today $1,787,989 in Downtown Transportation Fund Grants to support projects to improve safety, access, and transportation in 11 Vermont downtowns and villages across seven counties.

“Revitalizing our downtowns is important to strengthening communities across Vermont,” said Governor Phil Scott. “These grants will support projects to improve pedestrian and bicycle access to public spaces, improve ADA access, and spruce up downtown areas for Vermonters and our visitors to enjoy.”

Alex Farrell, Commissioner of the Department of Housing and Community Development and Chair of the Downtown Board, said these investments are vital to drawing people downtown, supporting businesses, and enhancing Vermont communities. “Vermont communities are working tirelessly to ensure our roads serve all modes of transportation. By prioritizing pedestrians, cyclists, and public transit, we are creating safer, more inclusive, and sustainable environments for everyone. This joint investment by the Vermont Agency of Transportation and the Agency of Commerce and Community Development reflects our shared and ongoing commitment to improving quality of life and fostering vibrant, connected communities.”

“Improving and expanding transportation infrastructure in Vermont’s downtowns is a priority for our Agency and the State,” said Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn. “With the need to reduce the transportation carbon footprint and provide more transportation options and connections within towns and villages, these projects contribute to a better quality of life and better transportation systems for Vermonters.”

In Chester, Downtown Transportation Funds will improve pedestrian and bicycle access to and around the Village and provide safety enhancements. This grant will support crosswalks, curb repairs, and help to delineate pedestrian boundaries in front of shops. The project will also add electricity to the Green allowing for a safer, more vibrant downtown.

“The Downtown Transportation Funds are a great asset for Chester in achieving its goals of revitalization of Chester’s village center”, said Chester Town Manager Julie Hance. “These funds will not only improve infrastructure on the Green to enhance outdoor events year round, they will also enhance mobility around the Green and make it accessible for all, residents and visitors alike.”

Since its inception in 1999, the program has invested more than $16 million in Vermont’s downtowns and villages. For details on each project and local contact information, please visit the Downtown Transportation Fund webpage.

2024 Grantees:

Town of Bennington, Walloomsac Riverwalk Redevelopment Phase 2 (Bennington Skatepark) Project: $200,000



Town of Brattleboro, Downtown Beautification and Meter Removal Project: $114,289

Town of Brighton, Island Pond Lakeside Park Improvements: $78,500

Town of Chester, Chester Village Pedestrian Improvements: $200,000

Town of Danville, Historic Danville Train Station Project: $100,000

Town of Rockingham (Bellows Falls), Bellows Falls Streetscape and ADA Improvements: $96,000

Town of Springfield, Town Hall ADA Accessibility & Safety Improvements: $200,000

Town of St Johnsbury, Eastern Avenue Streetscape Project: $200,000

City of Vergennes, Wayfinding Signage Phase II, City Green Lighting and Main Street Lighting Project: $199,200

Town of Williston, Historic Village Town Hall Parking Lot Improvement Project: $200,000

Town of Windsor, Railyard Recreation Project: $200,000