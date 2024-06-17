Gov. Pillen Announces Appointments to New Commission on Asian-American Affairs
LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced 13 appointments to the newly created Commission on Asian-American Affairs.
The commission was created through passage of LB1300, which included legislation introduced by Senator Rita Sanders. Members serve four-year terms.
The Commission will coordinate programs related to Nebraska’s Asian-American community for housing, education, welfare, employment, and other issues and will be overseen by a chairperson and four other executive board members. A list of the members follows. One final appointment is still to be made to the Commission, which has a total of 14 members.
Current members include:
Maureen Brase, Raymond
Weysan Dun, Omaha
Deepak M. Gangahar, MD, Elkhorn
Maorong Jiang, PhD, Omaha
Tram Kieu, Lincoln
Joanne Li, PhD, Omaha
Yunwoo Nam, PhD, Lincoln
Arunkumar Pondicherry, Lincoln
Rebecca (Jueyezi) Reinhardt, Lincoln
Vickie Sakurada Schaepler, Kearney
Ryo Suzuki, Kearney
Hiep Vu, PhD, Lincoln
Carol Wang, Omaha