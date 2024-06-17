Submit Release
Gov. Pillen Announces Appointments to New Commission on Asian-American Affairs

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced 13 appointments to the newly created Commission on Asian-American Affairs.

 

The commission was created through passage of LB1300, which included legislation introduced by Senator Rita Sanders. Members serve four-year terms.

 

The Commission will coordinate programs related to Nebraska’s Asian-American community for housing, education, welfare, employment, and other issues and will be overseen by a chairperson and four other executive board members. A list of the members follows. One final appointment is still to be made to the Commission, which has a total of 14 members.

 

Current members include:

 

Maureen Brase, Raymond

Weysan Dun, Omaha

Deepak M. Gangahar, MD, Elkhorn

Maorong Jiang, PhD, Omaha

Tram Kieu, Lincoln

Joanne Li, PhD, Omaha

Yunwoo Nam, PhD, Lincoln

Arunkumar Pondicherry, Lincoln

Rebecca (Jueyezi) Reinhardt, Lincoln

Vickie Sakurada Schaepler, Kearney

Ryo Suzuki, Kearney

Hiep Vu, PhD, Lincoln

Carol Wang, Omaha

Gov. Pillen Announces Appointments to New Commission on Asian-American Affairs

