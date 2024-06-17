NYSE: BRBS Lawsuit Notice: Investors who lost money with shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in NYSE: BRBS shares.

Investors, who purchased shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE: BRBS) prior to March 2023 and continue to hold any of those NYSE: BRBS shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

In December 2023, a lawsuit was filed against Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. by an investor in NYSE: BRBS) shares. The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for certain investors in NYSE: BRBS shares. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.'s financial statements from March 10, 2023 to the present included certain errors, that as a result, Blue Ridge Bankshares would need to restate its previously filed financial statements from March 10, 2023 to October 31, 2023, that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times, and that when the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Those who purchased Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE: BRBS) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.