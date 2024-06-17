Asset-Based Lending Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $1262.76 Billion by 2028

Asset-Based Lending Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The asset-based lending market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1262.76 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The asset-based lending (ABL) market size is projected to grow from $697.75 billion in 2023 to $787.28 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. Despite economic downturns and credit challenges, the market is anticipated to reach $1262.76 billion by 2028, driven by global economic trends and volatility, increased demand for non-traditional financing, and a focus on working capital optimization.

Rising Demand for Alternative Financing Options Drives Market Growth

Rising demand for alternative financing options is expected to propel the growth of the asset-based lending market. These options offer businesses alternative ways to secure funding and capital, often with lower costs, more flexibility, and easier loan approval processes. Asset-based lending provides businesses with financing that goes beyond traditional loans and grants, offering flexibility and numerous options. For instance, according to the Pew Research Center, tens of millions of Americans used alternative financing arrangements in April 2022, highlighting the growing trend and need for asset-based lending.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global asset-based lending market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13118&type=smp

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players such as JPMorgan Chase and Co., Wells Fargo and Company, and HSBC Holdings PLC are focused on developing platforms with advanced technology to improve returns, transparency, and customization. For example, Fidelity Investments launched the digital platform Fidelity Agency Lending in April 2021, incorporating sophisticated technology to enhance trading performance and decision-making processes.

Segments:

The asset-based lending market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Inventory Financing, Receivables Financing, Equipment Financing, Other Types

2) By Interest Type: Fixed Rate, Floating Rate

3) By End User: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the asset-based lending market in 2023. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global asset-based lending market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/asset-based-lending-global-market-report

Asset-Based Lending Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Asset-Based Lending Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on asset-based lending market size, asset-based lending market drivers and trends, asset-based lending market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The asset-based lending market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Household Lending Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/household-lending-global-market-report

Asset Integrity Management Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/asset-integrity-management-global-market-report

Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Lending Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/peer-to-peer-p2p-lending-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Contract Furniture Market Insights