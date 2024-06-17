Animal Feed Inactive Yeast Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $196.63 Billion by 2028

Animal Feed Inactive Yeast Global Market Report 2024

The animal feed inactive yeast market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $196.63 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The animal feed inactive yeast, a type of yeast rendered non-viable through drying or heat treatment, has emerged as a crucial ingredient in animal feed formulations. It provides a rich source of protein, B vitamins, and other essential nutrients, enhancing the nutritional profile of animal diets. The market for animal feed inactive yeast has witnessed robust growth in recent years and is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $196.63 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7%.

Driver: Rising Demand for High-Quality Animal Nutrition

The growth of the animal feed inactive yeast market can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, there is an increased focus on providing high-quality nutrition to animals, driven by the need to improve livestock health and performance. Additionally, there is a growing preference for natural and sustainable feed additives, which has boosted the demand for inactive yeast. Moreover, efforts to enhance feed conversion efficiency and the increasing awareness of the antimicrobial properties of inactive yeast have further fueled market growth.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the animal feed inactive yeast market, such as Cargill Inc., The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, and AB Enzymes GmbH, are focusing on product innovation to enhance their market presence. For instance, The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company recently launched AquaTrax, a novel feed additive for aquaculture, which has unique benefits for aquatic organisms.

Trends: Technological Advancements and Collaborations

In the forecast period, the market is expected to witness significant technological advancements in yeast production, aimed at improving product quality and efficiency. Collaborations and partnerships among key players in the industry are also expected to drive market growth, leading to the development of innovative products and solutions.

Segments

The animal feed inactive yeast market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Form: Powder, Flakes, Tablet, Capsule

2) By Nature: Organic, Conventional

3) By Sales Channel: Business-To-Business (B2B), Business-To-Consumer (B2C)

4) By Application: Poultry, Swine, Cattle, Aquaculture, Pet food, Other Applications

Region: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the animal feed inactive yeast market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the forecast period. The region's growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for high-quality animal nutrition and the expansion of the livestock industry.

