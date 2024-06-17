Email Champs Revolutionizes Customer Retention with Cutting-Edge Email and SMS Marketing Solutions

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Email Champs, a leader in retention marketing, is revolutionizing the way businesses interact with their customers through cutting-edge Email+SMS marketing services. As specialists in customer retention, Email Champs delivers custom solutions that increase profits, foster customer loyalty, and enhance the lifetime value of clients' customer bases. Facing challenges like cart abandonment, high customer acquisition costs, and low reorder rates in today's competitive market, Email Champs tackles these issues by automating personalized Email+SMS campaigns that promote repeat purchases and improve customer engagement. Functioning as an integral part of clients' marketing teams, Email Champs develops impactful strategies that drive revenue, boost click-through rates, and strengthen customer loyalty.

Email Champs offers comprehensive marketing solutions tailored to the unique needs of direct-to-consumer businesses. These services range from direct customer communications through email and SMS, offering targeted promotions and personalized messages that result in higher engagement and profits, to advanced automated flows that address the entire customer lifecycle, ensuring a personalized experience that fosters revenue growth. The company also employs strategies to expand email list sizes through optimized pop-up offers, capturing more leads and potential customers, and manages segmented broadcast campaigns based on content, community, and conversion to maximize reach and impact. Additionally, Email Champs integrates loyalty and referral programs to enhance customer retention, encourage repeat purchases, and build brand loyalty. Their services extend to generating and showcasing positive customer reviews to enhance trust and attract new clients, and they create exclusive communities for customers to engage with each other and the brand, promoting a sense of community and loyalty.

Email Champs has demonstrated a proven ability to deliver remarkable results for its clients. For instance, Mission Liquor generated over $600K in new revenue through strategic campaign and flow growth initiatives, Stardust Hair saw an increase of $20K per month by integrating Email Champs' programs, and Lulu Ave boosted its revenue by over $100K through a comprehensive audit and implementation of loyalty and review programs. Acknowledging the crucial role of customer reviews in building trust and driving sales, Email Champs' review generation service aids businesses in collecting and displaying positive reviews, significantly enhancing customer trust and boosting conversion rates.

Clients have consistently lauded Email Champs for their innovative approach and outstanding outcomes. Eric Z., CEO of BudPop, remarked on the exceptional impact of their Email+SMS marketing services on customer retention and lifetime value. Roxy Akopyan, Founder of Stardust Hair, praised the results achieved through the integrated loyalty, review, and referral programs. David Johnson, Sales Director at DREAMS, expressed satisfaction with the campaign and flow email series provided by Email Champs, which notably increased their profits.

Beyond their core Email+SMS marketing services, Email Champs takes a holistic approach to optimizing their clients' entire marketing funnel. By conducting a thorough analysis of the marketing funnel, the team ensures that every advertising dollar spent is effectively captured and maximized through a series of optimizations. These optimizations include pop-up management, integrating rewards programs, review generation, and referral/ambassador programs, all designed to enhance the overall customer experience and drive growth.

Email Champs' loyalty program is another key component of their services, aimed at increasing customer retention and boosting profits. With features designed to drive repeat purchases and build brand loyalty, the loyalty program has been shown to increase customer retention by 50% and boost customer engagement significantly. This powerful tool helps businesses foster long-lasting relationships with their customers, ultimately leading to increased revenue and growth.





In a marketplace plagued by cart abandonment, high customer acquisition costs, and low reorder rates, Email Champs' automated personalized Email+SMS campaigns are designed to drive repeat purchases and enhance the bottom line. Enhance profit, improve customer retention, and increase lifetime value with the services provided by Email Champs

