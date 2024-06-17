Alopecia Areata Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Alopecia Areata Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The alopecia areata market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.73 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global alopecia areata market is projected to grow from $3.31 billion in 2023 to $3.55 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. Despite challenges from limited treatment options and the psychosocial impact of the condition, the market is anticipated to reach $4.73 billion by 2028, driven by advancements in immunotherapy and increased disease awareness.

Increasing Incidence of Alopecia Drives Market Growth

The increasing incidence of alopecia is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the alopecia areata market. Alopecia, which includes conditions like androgenetic alopecia, affects millions of individuals worldwide. For instance, an article published by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in July 2023 reported that more than 50 million men and 30 million women in the U.S. are affected by androgenetic alopecia each year. This rising prevalence underscores the need for effective treatments for alopecia areata.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global alopecia areata market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12596&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the alopecia areata market include Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. These companies are focused on obtaining new drug approvals to strengthen their market position. In June 2023, Pfizer Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved LITFULOTM (ritlecitinib), the first and only treatment for severe alopecia areata for patients as young as 12. This innovative drug approval highlights the trend towards developing new treatments to address unmet medical needs.

Segments:

• By Type: Patchy Alopecia Areata, Alopecia Totalis, Alopecia Universalis, Diffuse Alopecia Areata, Ophiasis Alopecia, Other Types

• By Treatment: Medical Treatments, Natural Treatment, Other Treatments

• By Diagnosis: Trichoscopy, Skin Biopsy, Other Diagnoses

• By Route Of Administration: Oral, Topical, Parenteral, Other Routes Of Administration

• By End-Users: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the alopecia areata market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global alopecia areata market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/alopecia-areata-global-market-report

Alopecia Areata Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Alopecia Areata Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on alopecia areata market size, alopecia areata market drivers and trends, alopecia areata market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The alopecia areata market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Plasma Therapy Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plasmas-therapy-global-market-report

Drugs For Immunotherapy Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drugs-for-immunotherapy-global-market-report

Orphan Drugs Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/orphan-drug-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Contract Furniture Market