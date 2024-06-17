U.S. Navy Rescues Crew from Vessel Struck by Houthis

The Liberian-flagged, Greek-owned bulk cargo carrier M/V Tutor was struck by an Iranian-back Houthi uncrewed surface vessel (USV) while sailing in the international waters of the Southern Red Sea, June 12. The attack caused severe flooding and damage to the engine room. One civilian mariner remains missing.

A helicopter from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 airlifted 24 civilian mariners from Tutor to Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58). From there, helicopters from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7 transported the group to USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). After being medically checked on IKE, the mariners were flown ashore for follow-on care.

“It’s humbling to watch the Strike Group provide assistance and rescue the crew of M/V Tutor,” said Rear Adm. Marc Miguez, commander, IKECSG, Carrier Strike Group 2. “We are always prepared to help; it is the right thing to do."

“Despite these senseless attacks on innocent mariners just doing their job, the Philippine Sea crew stand ready to help preserve safety of life at sea, always,” said Capt. Steven Liberty, Philippine Sea’s commanding officer.

On June 13, HSM-74 aircraft from Philippine Sea medically evacuated a severely injured civilian mariner from M/V Verbena to a nearby partner force ship for medical attention. Palau-flagged, Ukrainian-owned Verbena was sailing in the Gulf of Aden when it was struck by two anti-ship cruise missiles fired from Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen.

IKECSG is operating in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime stability and security in the Middle East region.