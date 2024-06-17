Submit Release
Michael Panzner to be Among the Featured Children’s Book Authors at First AAU Reads Event

Michael Panzner photo

Michael Panzner

New Literacy Initiative Aims to Inspire Young Athletes to Discover the Joy of Reading through Captivating Stories and Imaginative Adventures

Combining literacy with athletics is a win-win that exercises both the body and mind.”
— Michael Panzner
TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twin Unicorn Publishing LLC is excited to announce that Michael Panzner will be among the featured children’s book authors at the kickoff of the Amateur Athletic Union's (AAU) AAU Reads program on July 3, 2024.

Aimed at inspiring youth members to develop a love for reading, the initiative’s first event will take place during the AAU Taekwondo National Championships being held in Fort Lauderdale, FL, from June 30 to July 6, 2024.

Michael Panzner, a longtime freelance writer and grandfather based in Tampa, FL, is the creative mind behind three imaginative and inspiring children's picture books. His works include the popular "The Taekwonderoos: Rescue at Rattling Ridge," which has been praised by parents and children alike for its captivating storyline, engaging characters, and vivid illustrations.

Published in November 2023, Panzner's second book follows the adventures of three kangaroo friends – George, Brianna, and Jackson – who are masters of taekwondo. When they discover a frightened joey stranded atop a perilous ridge, the trio springs into action, using their martial arts skills to navigate the treacherous terrain on a daring rescue mission. The book celebrates virtues such as courage, quick-thinking, and teamwork.

The launch of AAU Reads, an offshoot of the organization’s AAU Cares Program, marks the start of an exciting initiative aimed at encouraging literacy and a passion for books among youth athletes. At the upcoming event, attendees will have the opportunity to meet Panzner and other authors, get signed books, and hear them discuss their writing journeys.

"I’m thrilled that I, and the stories I’ve created, including 'The Taekwonderoos,' will be part of this wonderful effort to get more young people excited about reading," said Panzner. "Combining literacy with athletics is a win-win that exercises both the body and mind. I hope my kangaroo heroes motivate kids to find their inner courage and aspire to new heights, both on and off the mat."

In addition to "The Taekwonderoos," Panzner's other works include "Josie, Johnnie and Rosie and the Ocean Rescue!" and "The Sunny Day Squad: The Quest for the Caringstone." His tales aim to entertain while promoting timeless values like kindness, empathy, and perseverance.

AAU Taekwondo National Championship attendees of all ages are encouraged to experience the excitement of the AAU Reads launch on July 3. For more details and the latest updates, visit aausports.org/Cares and follow AAU Taekwondo and the AAU on social media.

About Twin Unicorn Publishing LLC:
Twin Unicorn Publishing LLC is an independent press dedicated to publishing talented authors and illustrators who create stories that inspire and empower both children and adults.

