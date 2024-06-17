Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,645 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,780 in the last 365 days.

Wyoming Transportation Commission Budget Subcommittee to meet June 18

CHEYENNE, Wyo – The Wyoming Transportation Commission Budget Subcommittee will meet Tuesday, June 18, for a work session at 9:30 a.m. via Google Meets. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the Fiscal Year 2025 budget.

To join the meeting virtually, visit the Transportation Commission webpage.

For more information about the meeting, please contact the Transportation Commission secretary at (307) 777-4007

You just read:

Wyoming Transportation Commission Budget Subcommittee to meet June 18

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more