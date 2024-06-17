Wyoming Transportation Commission Budget Subcommittee to meet June 18

CHEYENNE, Wyo – The Wyoming Transportation Commission Budget Subcommittee will meet Tuesday, June 18, for a work session at 9:30 a.m. via Google Meets. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the Fiscal Year 2025 budget.

To join the meeting virtually, visit the Transportation Commission webpage.

For more information about the meeting, please contact the Transportation Commission secretary at (307) 777-4007