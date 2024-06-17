DEADLINE ALERT for ADSK, CMP, AKRO, EXAI: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK)

Class Period: June 1, 2023 – April 16, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 24, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Autodesk, Inc. lacked adequate internal controls as a result of issues with its free cash flow and non-GAAP operating margin practices; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE: CMP)

Class Period: November 29, 2023 – March 22, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 24, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Compass Minerals overstated the likelihood that it would be awarded a renewed U.S. Forest Service contract for the use of its proprietary magnesium chloride-based aerial fire retardants for the 2024 fire season, as a result of safety issues presented by its fire retardant; (2) Compass Minerals materially overstated the extent to which testing had confirmed that its fire retardants were safe; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO)

Class Period: September 13, 2022 – October 9, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 25, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that approximately 20% of the patients enrolled in the SYMMETRY study had cryptogenic cirrhosis and did not have definitive NASH at baseline (an NAFLD activity score of greater than or equal to 3, with a score of at least 1 in each of the components of steatosis, ballooning, and inflammation); (2) that the cryptogenic cirrhotic patients included in the SYMMETRY study did not have biopsy-proven compensated cirrhosis due to definitive NASH; (3) that the results from the cryptogenic cirrhosis patients – i.e., those who did not have definitive NASH – were to be excluded from the calculation of the NASH resolution secondary endpoints; (4) that, as a result of the inclusion of cryptogenic cirrhotics in the SYMMETRY study and in the calculation of the study’s primary endpoint, Akero had introduced a confounding factor into the study’s design, materially influencing the study’s potential results and increasing the risks that the study would fail to meet its primary endpoint; (5) that the SYMMETRY study did not align with FDA guidance for testing a drug in treating NASH cirrhotics because Akero had not ruled out potential causes of each patient’s cirrhosis other than NASH; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants had materially misrepresented the nature of the SYMMETRY trial, its usefulness in supporting any new drug application filed by Akero in supporting approval for cirrhotic NASH patients, the likelihood that the SYMMETRY trial would be successful as measured by its primary endpoint, and the likelihood that EFX would become a commercial treatment for NASH cirrhotics; and (7) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Exscientia p.l.c. (NASDAQ: EXAI)

Class Period: March 23, 2022 – February 12, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 25, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendant Hopkins had engaged in improper relationships with employees that were inconsistent with the Company’s standards and values; (2) Defendant Nicholson had prior knowledge of Defendant Hopkins’s relationships and had improperly addressed Hopkins’s misconduct without consulting the Board; (3) the Company’s maintenance and enforcement of its Code of Business Conduct and Ethics was inadequate to safeguard against the foregoing conduct; (4) the foregoing failures subjected the Company to a heightened risk of disruptive leadership transitions and/or reputational harm; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

