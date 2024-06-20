Angel Hive Launches New Community to Empower Female Founders and Investors
New hub launched for female founders seeking access to capital, mentorship and resources
Angel Hive is committed to supporting female-led startups that are making a positive impact on women's lives, and we invite investors who share our values to join us in this transformative journey."”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angel Hive, a groundbreaking new community dedicated to supporting female founders and fostering angel investment in women-led startups launched today. Co-founded by Randi Plevy, Esq., an accomplished New York attorney and angel investor, and Heidi J. Diamond, a seasoned media executive, venture partner and angel investor, Angel Hive aims to build a national network of like-minded angel investors committed to driving the success of underrepresented founders.
Despite the significant contributions and innovative ideas brought forth by female entrepreneurs, only a miniscule amount of investment capital finds its way to underrepresented founders. Angel Hive seeks to address this disparity by providing a platform for female founders and investors to connect, collaborate, and champion startups that are dedicated to improving the lives of women.
"Empowering female founders and investors through action is not only critical, but overdue," said Randi Plevy, Co-founder of Angel Hive. "By bringing together passionate individuals who share our vision, we can unlock new opportunities, foster meaningful connections, and drive real change in the startup ecosystem."
Heidi J. Diamond, Co-founder of Angel Hive, added, "Angel Hive represents a powerful movement towards greater inclusivity and diversity in the investment landscape. We are committed to supporting female-led startups that are making a positive impact on women's lives, and we invite investors who share our values to join us in this transformative journey."
Joining Plevy and Diamond in this endeavor is Melissa Barall, an accomplished angel investor and community builder, who will lead Angel Hive's social media and content creation efforts. Barall's expertise in fostering engaged communities will play a crucial role in amplifying Angel Hive's mission and connecting with like-minded individuals across the nation.
Angel Hive will serve as a hub for female founders seeking access to capital, mentorship, and valuable resources, while also providing angel investors with a curated pipeline of promising investment opportunities. Through educational events, networking opportunities, and syndicated angel investment offerings, Angel Hive aims to create a vibrant ecosystem that nurtures and supports the growth of female-led startups. "We are excited to be part of this groundbreaking initiative," said Melissa Barall. "By leveraging the power of community and storytelling, we can inspire and empower women to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams and create a more equitable future for all."For more information about Angel Hive and how to get involved, visit www.angelhive.vc.
