Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics Name Surgere Recipient of 2024 Top Supply Chain Projects Award
This award profiles innovative case study-type projects designed to automate, optimize, streamline and improve the supply chain.
Companies implemented others' software and technology to work smarter, together. And, now it's time to celebrate those projects!”UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, and Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, named Surgere as one of the winners of this year’s Top Supply Chain Projects award, which profiles innovative case study-type projects designed to automate, optimize, streamline and improve the supply chain.
“The past 12 months has seen companies within the supply chain and logistics space upgrade, enhance, adopt and adapt in order to achieve greater efficiency along the chain. Companies implemented others' software and technology to work smarter, together. Their partnerships cultivated resilience and placed a spotlight on projects designed to make the supply chain space safer and more efficient,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “And, now it's time to celebrate those projects!”
To view the full list of winners, click here - Top Supply Chain Projects winners.
