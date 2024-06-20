Dallas Designers Launch New Non-Profit Designers For Dogs

Dallas non-profit Designers For Dogs endorses dog-friendly living while illuminating the value and need for fostering and rescuing.

Dallas non-profit Designers For Dogs endorses dog-friendly living while illuminating the value and need for fostering and rescuing.

Our mission is to educate, advocate and create collaboration, that aspires to bridge the gap between design and animal welfare, ultimately transforming the Interior Design community into a force for positive change in the lives of rescue and foster dogs.

Our mission is to educate, advocate and create collaboration, that aspires to bridge the gap between design and animal welfare, ultimately transforming the Interior Design community into a force for positive change in the lives of rescue and foster dogs.

We aim to elevate the narrative of why dogs are an important part of the home by leveraging the vast influence Interior Designers have in the lifestyles of Americans. By educating and equipping homeowners, we can reduce the 1.6 million shelter population.

We aim to elevate the narrative of why dogs are an important part of the home by leveraging the vast influence Interior Designers have in the lifestyles of Americans. By educating and equipping homeowners, we can reduce the 1.6 million shelter population.

Michael Bauer, Director of Trade Relations, Feizy Rugs, who is a founding sponsor also sits on the Designer for Dogs Board.

Michael Bauer, Director of Trade Relations, Feizy Rugs, who is a founding sponsor also sits on the Designer for Dogs Board.

Designer For Dogs offers several volunteer opportunities! To learn more please send us facebook message @designersfordogs or email contact@designersfordogs.org.

Designer For Dogs offers several volunteer opportunities! To learn more please send us facebook message @designersfordogs or email contact@designersfordogs.org.

Dallas non-profit Designers for Dogs, seeks to bring innovative and creative support to many of the cities shelters who are facing over crowding.

I have had several rescue dogs and they make wonderful pets! They often come with unique personalities and are incredibly grateful for a second chance at a loving, forever home. Give a dog a chance!”
— Michael Bauer, Director of Trade Relations, Feizy Rugs
DALLAS , TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Designers For Dogs endorses dog-friendly living while illuminating the value and need for fostering and rescuing. The 501c3 foundation launched on April 23rd, 2024 at The Container Store in Dallas, TX. The launch was presented by ASID Dallas with founding sponsor, Feizy Rugs.

Through education, advocacy, and creative collaboration, Designers For Dogs aspires to bridge the gap between design and animal welfare, ultimately transforming the Interior Design community into a force for positive change in the lives of rescue and foster dogs.

“As an Interior Designer, I am in three or four client homes per week and almost all of them have dogs. People invest a lot of money in their homes and aren’t always educated on the best products to suit their taste and their dog-friendly home. Designers for Dogs is important because it’s changing the narrative. Yes, you can adopt a dog or foster and have a nice home. It’s all about choosing the right products and having the right resources. Dogs and the home go hand in hand. It made perfect sense to utilize the interiors community to be a voice for change in alleviating pet homelessness.” Rachel Winston - Founder & President Designers For Dogs.

As lifestyles become increasingly urban, it’s more important than ever to protect our connection to nature by making homes dog-friendly. By educating and equipping homeowners, we can reduce the 1.6 million shelter population in the US and the thousands of dogs euthanized due to space and shelter environment stress.

Michael Bauer, Director of Trade Relations, Feizy Rugs, and who is also on the Designer for Dogs Board, shared, “I have had several rescue dogs and they make wonderful pets! They often come with unique personalities or have been abused and are incredibly grateful for a second chance at a loving, forever home. Giving a dog a chance at a better life enriches my life!”

Michael added, the Designers For Dogs organization will host "Canine Couture: Where Designers Unleash their Creativity for Dogs", event during the Dallas Market Fall Design Week, on Tuesday, September 17th at 1:30 pm at the Feizy Rugs Showroom, World Trade Center, Suite 102.

Next year, as part of a larger partnership with Dallas Market Center, Designers For Dogs will launch its inaugural fundraiser Rescue Dog Fashion Show & Cocktail Party, on September 18th and 19th, 2025. Proceeds from the rescue dog fashion show and cocktail party will benefit Operation Kindness and a visiting rescue to eventually make this a global organization. Notable Interior Designer Thom Filicia is a Designers For Dogs Ambassador with more supporters to be announced. (For more details on this event and sponsorship opportunities Email: contact@designersfordogs.org).

Designers For Dogs Board: Rachel Winston (Principal/Rachel Winston Design & Founder and President of Designers For Dogs), Ruth Ann Janson (President/The Dove Agency), Carla Armfield (Retail & Trade Executive), Michael Bauer (Director of Trade Relations, Feizy Rugs), and Ed Jamison (CEO, Operation Kindness).

Please visit the Designers For Dogs website for information and ways to get involved. | Become A Member | Become A Sponsor |
www.designersfordogs.org

Serena A Martin
24/7 Creative Agency
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

Dallas Designers Launch New Non-Profit Designers For Dogs

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Human Rights, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Serena A Martin
24/7 Creative Agency
Company/Organization
24/7 Creative Agency
3608 Hickswood Forest Drive
High Point, North Carolina, 27265
United States
+1 415-632-8280
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

24/7 Creative Agency works with both individuals and brands for optimum business development in order to uplift, expand and grow their marketing. We focus on enabling small and large businesses with creative ways to define and express their individual brand.

More From This Author
Dallas Designers Launch New Non-Profit Designers For Dogs
The fourth annual Pride Under the Pines Pride Festival Opens Early Bird Registration
Creative Accents is sharing their newest collaboration with Artist, Parker Heath, heading into the big premier
View All Stories From This Author