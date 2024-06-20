Dallas Designers Launch New Non-Profit Designers For Dogs

Dallas non-profit Designers For Dogs endorses dog-friendly living while illuminating the value and need for fostering and rescuing.

Our mission is to educate, advocate and create collaboration, that aspires to bridge the gap between design and animal welfare, ultimately transforming the Interior Design community into a force for positive change in the lives of rescue and foster dogs.

We aim to elevate the narrative of why dogs are an important part of the home by leveraging the vast influence Interior Designers have in the lifestyles of Americans. By educating and equipping homeowners, we can reduce the 1.6 million shelter population.

Michael Bauer, Director of Trade Relations, Feizy Rugs, who is a founding sponsor also sits on the Designer for Dogs Board.