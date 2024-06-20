Dallas Designers Launch New Non-Profit Designers For Dogs
Dallas non-profit Designers For Dogs endorses dog-friendly living while illuminating the value and need for fostering and rescuing.
Our mission is to educate, advocate and create collaboration, that aspires to bridge the gap between design and animal welfare, ultimately transforming the Interior Design community into a force for positive change in the lives of rescue and foster dogs.
We aim to elevate the narrative of why dogs are an important part of the home by leveraging the vast influence Interior Designers have in the lifestyles of Americans. By educating and equipping homeowners, we can reduce the 1.6 million shelter population.
Michael Bauer, Director of Trade Relations, Feizy Rugs, who is a founding sponsor also sits on the Designer for Dogs Board.
Dallas non-profit Designers for Dogs, seeks to bring innovative and creative support to many of the cities shelters who are facing over crowding.
“As an Interior Designer, I am in three or four client homes per week and almost all of them have dogs. People invest a lot of money in their homes and aren’t always educated on the best products to suit their taste and their dog-friendly home. Designers for Dogs is important because it’s changing the narrative. Yes, you can adopt a dog or foster and have a nice home. It’s all about choosing the right products and having the right resources. Dogs and the home go hand in hand. It made perfect sense to utilize the interiors community to be a voice for change in alleviating pet homelessness.” Rachel Winston - Founder & President Designers For Dogs.
As lifestyles become increasingly urban, it’s more important than ever to protect our connection to nature by making homes dog-friendly. By educating and equipping homeowners, we can reduce the 1.6 million shelter population in the US and the thousands of dogs euthanized due to space and shelter environment stress.
Michael Bauer, Director of Trade Relations, Feizy Rugs, and who is also on the Designer for Dogs Board, shared, “I have had several rescue dogs and they make wonderful pets! They often come with unique personalities or have been abused and are incredibly grateful for a second chance at a loving, forever home. Giving a dog a chance at a better life enriches my life!”
Michael added, the Designers For Dogs organization will host "Canine Couture: Where Designers Unleash their Creativity for Dogs", event during the Dallas Market Fall Design Week, on Tuesday, September 17th at 1:30 pm at the Feizy Rugs Showroom, World Trade Center, Suite 102.
Next year, as part of a larger partnership with Dallas Market Center, Designers For Dogs will launch its inaugural fundraiser Rescue Dog Fashion Show & Cocktail Party, on September 18th and 19th, 2025. Proceeds from the rescue dog fashion show and cocktail party will benefit Operation Kindness and a visiting rescue to eventually make this a global organization. Notable Interior Designer Thom Filicia is a Designers For Dogs Ambassador with more supporters to be announced. (For more details on this event and sponsorship opportunities Email: contact@designersfordogs.org).
Designers For Dogs Board: Rachel Winston (Principal/Rachel Winston Design & Founder and President of Designers For Dogs), Ruth Ann Janson (President/The Dove Agency), Carla Armfield (Retail & Trade Executive), Michael Bauer (Director of Trade Relations, Feizy Rugs), and Ed Jamison (CEO, Operation Kindness).
Please visit the Designers For Dogs website for information and ways to get involved.
www.designersfordogs.org
