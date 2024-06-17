Hulk Hogan's Real American Beer Continues Unprecedented Rollout with Minnesota Launch

The beer America has been waiting for is now available through select Minnesota retailers, bars and restaurants

MINNEAPOLIS, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a wildly successful launch of Real American Beer in Florida, the premium American-made light lager co-founded by WWE Hall of Fame wrestler and global icon Hulk Hogan is now set to make its highly-anticipated debut in Minnesota on Tuesday, June 18.



Minnesota will mark the second launch market of the brand's high-impact summer rollout. Hulk Hogan is returning to Minnesota to celebrate the introduction of Real American Beer to the land of 10,000 lakes at a number of premier local retailers and outlets These events offer Hulkamaniacs and beer lovers a unique opportunity to meet the legendary Hulk Hogan and taste the beer that America has been waiting for.

Real American Beer is a premium American-style light lager meticulously brewed with 100% North American ingredients. At 4.2% ABV, it offers an easy-drinking experience, light in body, and a crisp, clean finish. The malt provides a rich golden hue, while the hops ensure a well-balanced taste.

"We are thrilled to bring Real American Beer to Minnesota," said Hulk Hogan. "The excitement and reception we've seen so far have been incredible, and I can't wait to share our American-made beer with the fine people of the Twin Cities."

Real American Beer is now available at select Minnesota retailers, bars, and restaurants, including Total Wine And More, CUB Liquor White Bear Lake, Big Discount Liquor and G-Will Liquor. Hulk Hogan will be appearing at several on Tuesday, June 18, continuing the remarkable momentum from similar events in Florida last week.

"It was a success story for the ages,” remarked Chris Arce from Big Daddy’s Wine & Liquors, a beloved South Florida institution, about the June 13th launch in Hollywood, FL. “Couldn’t have gone any better from customers/fans showing up hours before the event to wait in line…the word is out that Real American Beer is here to stay.”

An extensive lineup of Real American Beer merchandise and apparel is also now available for purchase globally from its online store.

For more information on Real American Beer, including the full list of launch events and where to buy, visit therealamerican.com and follow @therealamericanbeer on social media.

