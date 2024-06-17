NEWPORT NEWS, Va., June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (NYSE: HII) Newport News Shipbuilding division, alongside U.S. Navy, city of Newport News and commonwealth of Virginia partners, announced today construction of a new parking garage that will enhance the working experience for NNS shipbuilders and sailors assigned to the shipyard.



Once complete, the new parking structure will create more than 2,000 new parking spaces at NNS, significantly improving access to parking at Virginia’s largest industrial employer. Contractor W.M. Jordan will build the garage, with some pre-construction fabrication occurring offsite — an innovative design-build strategy that will reduce the time it takes to complete this project. This increase in parking availability will support future Navy and NNS commitments to deliver ships vital to the Navy’s needs.

“For over a century, Newport News Shipbuilding and the City of Newport News have grown up together, alongside the U.S. Navy,” NNS President Jennifer Boykin said. “We are intertwined, always supporting each other, and always succeeding together. This new parking garage is exciting news that will contribute to the ongoing transformation of Newport News Shipbuilding and downtown Newport News and the experience our shipbuilders and the sailors assigned to our shipyard have when they come here every day.”





Images accompanying this release are available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-us-navy-announce-new-parking-garage-at-newport-news-shipbuilding/.

“Today’s announcement demonstrates that leadership is listening to its sailors and we’re taking action,” said Rear Adm. Casey Moton, commander, Program Executive Office Aircraft Carriers. “While this is one action of many, it is important to recognize we’re not doing this alone. The partnership shown here today reflects the commitment of the wider community and that sailors assigned here can expect to have the resources they need to be successful.”

“Our sailors and shipbuilders are a part of the backbone of our nation and our community,” Virginia State Sen. Mamie Locke said. “They deserve a community that supports their dedication and hard work. This entire initiative will not only alleviate parking challenges but also contribute to the vibrancy of our community and to the positive experience that our military personnel and shipbuilders have when they live and work here.”

“It is essential that we continue to cement the city’s partnership with the Navy and Newport News Shipbuilding to amplify our investment in downtown,” city of Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones said. “Today’s announcement of additional funding furthers the commitment by HII and the Navy with an even bigger boost to the current improvements occurring downtown.”

The new garage will be constructed on two current NNS parking lots, situated between 37th and 39th Streets, between Huntington Avenue and Warwick Boulevard. HII is working closely with the Navy and city on the design, and will communicate additional details as the plan is finalized.

NNS is the nation’s sole designer, builder and refueler of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and one of only two shipyards capable of designing and building nuclear‐powered submarines.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

