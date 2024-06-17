Tanenbaum Keale’s Addition of Fitzpatrick Deepens Already Notable Trial Bench

NEWARK, N.J., June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tanenbaum Keale LLP is pleased to announce veteran trial attorney John “Fitz” Fitzpatrick has joined the firm as Partner.

Fitzpatrick’s diverse private practice experience ranges from complex, high-stakes class action and toxic tort lawsuits to product liability cases often involving latent diseases, catastrophic injuries or death. In a distinguished legal career spanning more than four decades, he has tried more than 200 cases to verdict in 40 different states and has delivered complete defense verdicts for his clients in the vast majority of them.

Fitzpatrick’s clients include Fortune 500 companies as well as major insurance companies, which regularly rely on him to handle trials involving complex liability, medical and damage issues with significant financial and reputational exposure. He has worked with lawyers at Tanenbaum Keale for decades and has tried cases for the firm’s clients on numerous occasions. Most recently, he delivered a defense verdict in a jury case for a Tanenbaum Keale client in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts. The plaintiffs were seeking tens of millions of dollars in compensatory damages and punitive damages.

“John brings an extensive track record of trying cases for clients, with an undeniably strong profile of favorable outcomes,” Tanenbaum Keale Co-Chair James H. Keale said. “The long-standing, synergistic professional relationship and established trust made his decision to join our firm a seamless and welcome opportunity for all involved. With the complexity and volume of our firm’s work increasing, he adds to our team of trial lawyers who provide our clients a proven track record of delivering beneficial results, especially in trial scenarios.”

In addition to representing Global 500 companies at trial, Fitzpatrick brings significant experience as national trial counsel for companies facing personal injury and wrongful death cases across a number of industries as well as entities facing high-value medical malpractice claims. His exemplary trial record regularly results in dispositions that minimize monetary risk and protect the reputational interests of his clients in high-exposure cases.

“I’ve long admired the lawyers at Tanenbaum Keale who formed a formidable boutique litigation firm that provides valued and trusted legal counsel,” Fitzpatrick said. “I believe my experience aligns well with the firm’s priority practice areas, and I look forward to working more closely alongside a talented team of attorneys who share my passion for providing pathways to favorable resolutions to matters, especially at trial.”

A former concert pianist and Army Airborne Ranger, Fitzpatrick completed his undergraduate studies at the United States Military Academy at West Point and later earned his law degree from the Notre Dame Law School. He began his legal career in 1981 with the U.S. Army JAG Corps as a prosecutor trying criminal cases in Colorado and eventually became the Eighth Army Division's Chief Prosecutor in South Korea in 1983 before being selected as the senior medical malpractice attorney for the U.S. Army Tort Branch at the Pentagon in 1986. Fitzpatrick entered private practice in 1988, and his civilian trial career started when he was selected as the youngest member of a national trial team handling asbestos matters for a high-profile building and remodeling company.

About Tanenbaum Keale LLP

Tanenbaum Keale LLP is a litigation boutique representing leading national and international corporations in matters ranging from product liability and catastrophic injury to environmental and toxic tort litigation. Tanenbaum Keale provides these services from a platform that integrates decades of litigation management, resolution, trial and appellate experience with cutting-edge technological tools that provide unique opportunities for collaboration and partnerships with clients. Together with its litigation technology subsidiary Xerdict Group LLC, Tanenbaum Keale has offices in Florida, New Jersey, New York and Washington.

###

Jerry Duffy Tanenbaum Keale LLP 973.755.0380 jduffy@tktrial.com