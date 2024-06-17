Digestive Health Market worth USD 89.81 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% - Exclusive Report by SNS Insider
Digestive Health Market to Reach USD 89.81 Billion by 2031 Driven by rising consumer demand for nutritional food products.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report estimates the Digestive Health Market size valued at USD 46.08 billion in 2023, with a projected CAGR of 8.7% to reach USD 89.81 billion by 2031.
The digestive health market have several driving factor such as the popularity of digestive health products. A key factor of increasing growth of this market is the rising consumer demand for nutritional food products. Probiotics, prebiotics, and enzymes are taking center stage on grocery shelves and online retailers. This isn't just a fad – it's a response to a rising awareness of the gut's role in overall health and immunity. For Instance, recently published one article in Nature Medicine in May 2024 that linked a healthy gut microbiome to a stronger immune response against respiratory illnesses.
But consumer interest in digestive health goes beyond just trendy food options. The increasing cases of digestive disorders like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is creating a demand for more targeted solutions. A growing geriatric population with specific digestive needs is another factor influencing market growth. The general trend towards natural and safe products is also playing a role, with consumers seeking alternatives to traditional medications for digestive issues.
List of Digestive Health Companies Profiled in Report:
- Alimentary health
- Amway Corporation
- BASF SE
- Bayer AG
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC Ltd
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.
- NOW Health Group Inc.
- Optibiotix health
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi
- The Bountiful Company
- Yakult Honsha co. Ltd.
Market Segment Analysis
By Ingredient Type
• Digestive Enzymes/Food Enzymes
• Probiotics
• Prebiotics
• Others
Probiotics segment dominated the segment in digestive health market with high market share in 2023 due to rise in demand to maintain gut health.
By Product Type
• Vitamins & Dietary Supplements
• Functional Foods & Beverages
• Others
The functional foods & beverages segment dominated market with more than 50% of market share in 2023 due to more people are adding healthy functional foods and drinks to their daily diet because they know these options are good for them.
By Distribution Channel
• Hospital Pharmacies
• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
• Online Pharmacies
• Others
The Supermarkets lead the segment with highest shares in digestive health market due to products are easily available with affordable price.
Recent Developments
• In April 2023: Centrum introducing a new range of science-backed supplements in a delicious gummy format. This innovative launch included the Centrum Digestive Balance Gummy for adults.
• In February 2022: Organic India launched their daily pack supplements. These convenient, portable packs offer pre-measured whole herb formulas designed to address specific health concerns.
Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific currently leading the digestive health market with more than USD 18billion market revenue in 2023. Increasing demand in countries like China, Japan, and India is a key driver for dominance of Asia-Pacific. For example, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. in Japan exemplifies this trend, selling a remarkable 9,540 probiotic drink bottles daily. Additionally, the rising prevalence of digestive problems across Asia-Pacific further fuels market growth within the region.
North America is projected to be a strong competitor of Asi-Pacific, holding the second-largest market share. The North American market is driven by a several factors like, growing geriatric population experiencing more gastrointestinal issues, a robust manufacturing base ensuring steady product availability, and a health-conscious population actively seeking digestive health solutions. Europe presents another promising market for expansion, driven by a sizeable population with digestive problems and a shift towards natural and safe digestive health products over traditional pharmaceuticals. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa, although currently in early stages of development, are poised for significant growth in the coming years. Rising consumer spending power and increasing market penetration by major players are key factors of the growth of digestive health market.
Recent Trends in Digestive Health Market:
- Research linking the gut microbiome to immunity, digestion, and even mental health for new product development. Companies are incorporating diverse strains of probiotics and prebiotics to address specific gut health concerns.
- Consumers are seeking personalized digestive health solutions. This trend is leading to the rise of genetic testing kits and subscription services that offer customized recommendations for probiotics, prebiotics, and other gut-supporting supplements.
- Emerging technologies like wearable gut health monitors and apps that track dietary intake and gut health markers are increase digestive health market.
Key Takeaways:
• The digestive health market rises because consumers are actively seeking solutions to improve their gut health.
• The report acknowledges that consumer interest goes beyond trendy superfoods, it clarifies that consumer interest in digestive health has a deeper root cause.
• The report clarifies that the market offers targeted solutions for various digestive problems.
• The report highlights the emergence of innovative formats like Centrum's digestive health gummies
