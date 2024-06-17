Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,362 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,486 in the last 365 days.

MDA to Conduct Spongy Moth Aerial Management in Houston and Fillmore Counties

St. Paul, MN: The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is preparing to treat five sites in Houston, and Fillmore counties to slow the spread of a spongy moth. Officials will conduct the aerial management activities on June 20, beginning as early as 6:30 a.m. continuing throughout the day. The date is dependent on weather conditions in the area.

The five sites total approximately 15,750 acres. There are two sites in Fillmore County and three sites in Houston County. There are maps of the sites available on the MDA website. Residents can also look up their address on an interactive map to determine if they are within any of these blocks.

The MDA will use a method of mating disruption involving the aerial application of an organically certified, waxy, food-grade substance containing pheromones specific to spongy moths that confuses the male moths. This makes it difficult for the male spongy moths to find females for mating, reducing mating success. The result is fewer caterpillars hatching and attacking trees next year. Application is timed just as adult moths emerge in early summer.

The mating disruption product will be applied by low-flying yellow planes contracted by the U.S. Forest Service in a joint project with the MDA. The product is not harmful to humans, animals, birds, or other insects, and will help protect forest health, property values, and the state’s tourism industry.

To help area citizens stay informed, the MDA has set up a Report a Pest Info Line at 1-888-545-MOTH with the latest details about treatment dates and times. On the morning of the treatments, residents can call the phone number with any questions they may have. Simply press 0 (zero) to speak to someone. The MDA's website also has information about spongy moths and control efforts.

Residents can also sign up for updates about treatment progress:

  • Text “MNMDA SOUTH” to 66468 to receive text notifications.
  • Text “MNMDA SOUTH [your email address here]” to 66468 to receive email notifications.

Or sign up online for text or email notifications.

Spongy moths are among America's most destructive tree pests, having caused millions of dollars in damage to Eastern forests. The moths are now threatening Minnesota. If present in large numbers, spongy moth caterpillars can defoliate large sections of forest. Oak, poplar, birch, and willow are among their preferred hosts. The moths spread slowly on their own, but people can unintentionally help them spread by transporting firewood or other items on which the moths have laid their eggs.

Contact the Minnesota Department of Agriculture at 1-888-545-6684 or reportapest@state.mn.us with questions regarding spongy moth and the planned treatment.

###

Brittany Raveill, MDA Communications
651-201-6131
brittany.raveill@state.mn.us

You just read:

MDA to Conduct Spongy Moth Aerial Management in Houston and Fillmore Counties

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more