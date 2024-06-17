Egnyte Wins 2024 Comparably Awards for Best Leadership Team and Career Growth
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF., UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Egnyte, the secure platform for content collaboration and governance, today announced it has been awarded two Comparably Awards. Based on employee feedback, these awards highlight Egnyte as one of the best companies for career growth and leadership teams. These recognitions follow the company's other Comparably wins over the last few months, including the coveted Best Company Culture award and being listed as one of the top 50 engineering teams.
"Being recognized for our unwavering commitment to creating a working environment where everyone can flourish under leadership that respects and values talent is a tremendous honor," said Dean Chabrier, Chief People Officer at Egnyte. "At Egnyte, we believe in building a culture where employees are valued and encouraged to explore their unique talents to help them achieve their career goals. Our leadership team works hard to provide positive examples and guidance to all employees so that they can excel."
Egnyte's growth is not limited to awards. Over the past two years, the company has steadily increased its employee headcount, with a 21% increase in global employees. This growth is a testament to the company's focus on new product development areas like the generative AI-based solutions launched last July and vertical market development in architecture, engineering and construction, life sciences, and financial services.
Comparably Awards are based on anonymous sentiment feedback from current employees over 12 months from May 13, 2023, through May 13, 2024. The Best Companies for Career Growth award measures how confident employees are about career growth at their companies, while the Best Leadership Teams award is based on sentiment feedback from employees rating their CEO, leadership team, and direct managers.
Recognized for its outstanding leadership and commitment to employee growth, Egnyte invites you to explore the exciting opportunities available to join the award-winning team at egnyte.com/careers.
About Egnyte
Egnyte combines the power of cloud content management, data security, and AI into one intelligent content platform. More than 22,000 customers trust Egnyte to improve employee productivity, automate business processes, and safeguard critical data, in addition to offering specialized content intelligence and automation solutions across industries, including architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), life sciences, and financial services. For more information, visit www.egnyte.com.
About Comparably
Comparably, now a ZoomInfo company, is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with 20 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 U.S. & Canadian-based companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it’s one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably and its annual Best Places to Work series, visit www.comparably.com.
