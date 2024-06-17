From Chatbots to Business Allies: Explore the Future of EKAs with Intetics and Forbes Tech Council 

NAPLES, Fla., June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intetics Inc., is a leading American technology company providing custom software application development, distributed professional teams creation, software product quality assessment, and “all-things-digital” solutions is proud to announce the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) in business with the introduction of Enterprise Knowledge Assistants (EKAs).



Boris Kontsevoi, President and CEO of Intetics Inc. and Forbes Technology Council Member, highlights the transformative journey from simple chatbots to sophisticated EKAs in his recent article, “From Chatbots To Business Allies: Enterprise Knowledge Assistants.”

Practical Use Cases: How Enterprise Knowledge Assistants Transform Business Operations



EKAs are not just limited to answering questions; they are designed to be integral parts of business operations with capabilities that include:

Customer Support: Offering real-time, intelligent responses to enhance customer satisfaction and reduce the workload on human agents.

Market Insights: Analyzing extensive data to provide insights on market trends and competitive standings, aiding strategic planning.

Content Generation: Facilitating the creation of tailored marketing and communication content.

Legal and Compliance: Managing legal documents to ensure regulatory compliance and minimize risks.

Predictive Analysis: Providing forecasts and trend analyses to support strategic planning and resource allocation.

Learning and Development: Delivering personalized training programs to enhance employee skills and career progression.

Product Innovation: Assisting in the design and simulation of new products, accelerating the innovation cycle.



Market Growth and AI Adoption

The AI market is projected to grow significantly, with an expected annual growth rate of 28.46% from 2024 to 2030, resulting in a market volume of $826.70 billion by 2030, based on Statista data. Businesses are increasingly adopting AI tools to improve various operations, including customer service, cybersecurity, and fraud management, according to a survey by Forbes Advisor.

Addressing Challenges

While the adoption of AI presents numerous benefits, it also comes with challenges such as data security concerns, integration complexities, and potential biases in AI systems. Intetics Inc. emphasizes the importance of custom software development to address these challenges, ensuring robust security measures, smoother integration, and ongoing support.

Future Prospects

The future of EKAs is promising, as these tools will be instrumental in driving efficiency, fostering innovation, and supporting business growth. Intetics Inc. is committed to embracing these strategic allies and harnessing their potential to transform the way businesses operate in the digital age.

About Intetics

Intetics is a global leader in technology, renowned for its commitment to innovation in AI integration and AI automation. Our bespoke AI solutions, built on deep learning and reinforced by robust AI cloud platforms, are designed to propel enterprises into the future, cementing our status as a front-runner in AI and ML software development. Utilizing our proprietary Remote In-Sourcing® model and Predictive Software Engineering framework, we provide IT-rich organizations with access to top global talent and deep engineering expertise. With over 29 years in the industry, Intetics consistently exceeds client expectations and holds ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certifications. Our commitment to quality and innovation has been recognized with numerous industry awards, including placements on the Inc 5000 and IAOP Best Global Outsourcing 100 lists.

