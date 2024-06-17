How to Start a Grocery Business: Getting the Beginning Right (Part Three) - YourRetailCoach Dubai

How to Start a Grocery Business: Getting the Beginning Right (Part Three)

In a prior press release, YRC covered four of eight key areas for launching a grocery business in the Middle East. Here, YRC details the remaining four.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the previous press release, retail and eCommerce consulting enterprise, YourRetailCoach (YRC) highlighted four of the eight key planning areas for successfully establishing a grocery business, with a focus on the Middle East/MENA region comprising countries like the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. In this communiqué, YRC highlights the remaining four key planning areas concerning the same topic.

#𝟓 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭

From stock management and quality control to checkout and home-delivery operations, every business process demands meticulous planning and execution to fulfil customers’ needs and expectations better than the prevailing market standards. Development and implementation of SOPs is crucial to streamlining grocery store operations.

While the use of technology makes the operations of grocery stores speedier and effective it also makes the task of operations planning more complicated. The technological solutions put into place must stand in tune with the operational as well as the enterprise-level business requirements.

#𝟔 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭

Accuracy in demand forecasting and precision in operations planning are crucial in all retail sectors for superior inventory management. This concerns every big and small store dealing in groceries – whether it is a grocery store, a supermarket, a hypermarket, a convenience store, or any other format. Robust inventory management calls for framing effective strategies, careful selection of suppliers, establishing the operational roadmaps, defining operations with SOPs, determining the best-fit inventory management software for grocery stores, analytics applications, and planning stock purchases. Having such a framework for inventory management also helps reduce grocery shrinkage and waste.

#𝟕 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐓 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

In modern-day retailing, the use of technological solutions like ARS (Auto Replenishment System), predictive analytics, barcode and RFID, scanners, grocery store software, POS system for grocery store/Grocery POS system, and robotic automation are becoming increasingly common in grocery stores for improved speed and accuracy in planning, routine decision-making and flow of operations.

Customer experience is one of the most important beneficiaries of the use of technology in grocery stores. Any touchpoint in the customer journey - whether it is SEO, paid advertising, social media website/app UX, self-checkout systems in stores, or mobile-based payments like UPI, serves as a medium cum opportunity to reshape the customer journey and shopping experience cutting across channels.

#𝟖 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐇𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐫-𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

The competition in the retail grocery sector in cities like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Muscat, Doha, Kuwait City, and Cairo is strong enough to not allow achieving brand positioning easily. Creating the desired level of brand resonance in local markets has become important for grocery stores to generate footfall and possible conversions therefrom. That is the reason why big grocery and supermarket brands go for hyper-localisation to align their businesses with and cater to the specific nature of consumer behaviour and operational settings of the respective local markets being served. Enforcing hyper-localisation helps create this much-needed brand resonance with local customers and stakeholders in local markets. It sets the foundation for all other endeavours to establish and improve this locality-based brand resonance.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡:

YourRetailCoach (YRC) is a retail and eCommerce consulting brand with 10+ years of experience in developing curated business solutions for startups and existing enterprises. With a scaling international presence, YRC has served 500+ clients in more than 25 verticals. In grocery business consulting, YRC offers expert planning and implementation services and solutions for business setup and growth and expansion missions.

