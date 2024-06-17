Investors who lost money with shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with Lawsuit

Submit Release
SAN DIEGO, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) shares. The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for certain NASDAQ: ON shares.

On December 13, 2023, an investor in NASDAQ: ON shares filed a lawsuit against ON Semiconductor Corporation over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that revenues from billions of dollars in reported LTSAs were “committed” and “locked in,” and were effectively certain to be obtained by ON Semiconductor Corporation when, in fact, ON Semiconductor Corporation could and would abrogate the LTSAs at a customer’s request, that LTSA’s provided “predictable” and “sustainable” performance to drive ON Semiconductor Corporation’s growth, even in tough macroeconomic conditions, when, in fact, they would be modified or eliminated as conditions changed, that Defendants had “good visibility” into customer demand when, in fact, demand could be reduced on short notice, even where LTSAs were in effect, and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about ON Semiconductor Corporation’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Those who purchased ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) shares and continue to hold any of those NASDAQ: ON shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market.


