Immix Biopharma to Present at the Stifel 2024 Cell Therapy Forum

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immix Biopharma, Inc. (“ImmixBio”, “Company”, “We” or “Us” or “IMMX”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company trailblazing cell therapies in autoimmune disease, today announced that it will present and host institutional investor meetings at the Stifel 2024 Cell Therapy Forum.

Stifel 2024 Cell Therapy Forum - Immix Biopharma

Date:

Tuesday, July 9, 2024 Presentation:

Immix Biopharma to present Location:

Virtual Investor Meetings:

The IMMX Team will be available for institutional investor meetings during the conference.

About Immix Biopharma, Inc.

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (ImmixBio) (Nasdaq: IMMX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company trailblazing cell therapies in AL Amyloidosis and other autoimmune diseases. Our lead cell therapy is sterically-optimized BCMA-targeted chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy NXC-201, currently being evaluated in the ongoing Phase 1b/2 NEXICART-1 (NCT04720313) clinical trial. NXC-201 has the potential to be the world’s first “Single-Day CRS” CAR-T, enabling the potential for a faster return home for patients and supporting ongoing expansion into autoimmune indications. NXC-201 has been awarded Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by the FDA in both AL Amyloidosis and multiple myeloma, and ODD by the European Commission (EMA) in multiple myeloma and AL Amyloidosis. Learn more at www.immixbio.com and www.BeProactiveInAL.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Immix Biopharma, Inc., including the potential benefits of our initial product candidates, CAR-T NXC-201 and IMX-110. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that contain words such as “expects,” “contemplates,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes”, “estimates”, “potential” and variations of such words or similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes, or that do not relate to historical matters. Those forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Among those factors are: (i) the risk that the further data from the ongoing Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for CAR-T NXC-201 and IMX-110 will not be favorably consistent with the initial data initial data readouts, (ii) the risk that the Company may not be able to advance to registration-enabling studies for the CAR-T NXC-201 and IMX-110 product candidates, (iii) success in early phases of pre-clinical and clinicals trials do not ensure later clinical trials will be successful; (iv) no drug product developed by the Company has received FDA pre-market approval or otherwise been incorporated into a commercial drug product, (v) the risk that the Company may not be able to obtain additional working capital with which to continue the clinical trials for CAR-T NXC-201 or IMX-110, or advance to the initiation of registration-enabling studies, for such product candidates as and when needed and (vii) those other risks disclosed in the section “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 29, 2024 and other periodic reports subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Immix Biopharma cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Immix Biopharma does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur, except as required by law.

Contacts

Mike Moyer

LifeSci Advisors

mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Company Contact

irteam@immixbio.com