Worldwide Sales of Bone and Joint Health Supplements to Surge to $71.91 Billion by 2034

With more people looking for age-friendly food alternatives with improved nutrition, the market for bone and joint health supplements is benefiting.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global bone and joint health supplement market is analyzed to reach US$ 34.89 billion in 2024, as mentioned in the newly published industry analysis released by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Revenue from bone and joint health supplement sales is forecasted to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2034.Rising cases of musculoskeletal disorders due to several factors such as obesity, rising aging population with weaker immune systems, and sedentary lifestyles is generating huge demand for bone and joint health supplements to fulfill nutritional requirements. Moreover, there is growing consumption of calcium supplements among women due to rising cases of osteoporosis among them.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:High demand for bone and joint health supplement pills is being witnessed globally. This is attributed to the convenience, ease of consumption, and precise dosage control that pills offer. In addition, these capsules encase powered or liquid formulations, thus ensuring optimal ingredient bioavailability and stability. The portability and swallowability of capsules lead to their higher suitability for regular consumption.Key Takeaway from Market StudyThe global bone and joint health supplement market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 71.91 billion by 2034. North America is expected to account for a significant portion, with a 24.3% share of global market revenue by the same year. Notably, the demand for these supplements in South Korea is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR of 8.3% from 2024 to 2034, reflecting a strong regional interest in bone and joint health. Meanwhile, the market in Japan is also poised for substantial growth, with an estimated CAGR of 8% through 2034. This indicates a rising awareness and adoption of bone and joint health supplements across various parts of Asia.Botanical supplements are forecasted to play a crucial role in this market, expected to account for 27.6% of the global market revenue by 2034. Additionally, the sales of these supplements through health and beauty stores worldwide are projected to increase at a CAGR of 7.6%, reaching US$ 17.54 billion by the end of 2034. This growth trajectory highlights the expanding consumer preference for accessible retail options and the increasing popularity of botanical ingredients in bone and joint health products. These trends underscore the dynamic and evolving nature of the global bone and joint health supplement market over the coming decade.“Leading market players are investing in technological advancements used in delivery mechanisms and innovative formulations in bone and joint health supplements,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Rising Cases of Osteoporosis and Vitamin D Deficiencies in ChinaSales of bone and joint health supplements in China are evaluated to climb at a noteworthy CAGR of 7.5% and reach US$ 7.89 billion by 2034-end. Increasing cases of osteoporosis and vitamin D deficiencies among the larger popular base in the country are pushing demand for supplements that can be consumed to support bone and joint health. Moreover, the growing willingness among more consumers to spend on supplement options for maintaining health is also contributing to increased preference for bone and joint health supplements.Key Market PlayersSome of the leading manufacturers of bone and joint health supplements are GNC Holdings, Inc., Procter & Gamble, Angelini Pharma, Nature’s Bounty Co., NOW Foods, Pfizer Inc., DSM, Amway, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., Bayer AG, Putitan’s Pride, Nestlé Health Science, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), and Archer Daniels Midland.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Competitive LandscapeKey players in the bone and joint health supplement industry are capitalizing on the growing consumer preference for dietary supplements. They are focusing on launching new products aimed at disease prevention, treating nutritional deficiencies, and enhancing general well-being.For instance, Borch Med introduced chondroitin supplements in April 2024 to promote joint health in Singapore. Similarly, in September 2023, Voltaren announced the launch of two new products: Joint Health & Bone Strength Dietary Supplement and Comfort & Movement Daily Supplement. These products are specifically designed to improve mobility, enhance joint health, and increase flexibility by providing essential nutrients.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Mineral Supplement Market : The global mineral supplement market size is calculated at US$ 19.21 billion for 2024 and is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 29.56 billion by 2034-end, registering a CAGR of 4.4% between 2024 and 2034. 