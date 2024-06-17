ProSearch Adds Intelligent Voice to Its Arsenal of Industry-leading Tools to Optimize Discovery

With increasing volumes of multimedia in eDiscovery data collections, ProSearch leverages AI for accurate transcription and analysis of audio and video files

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSearch, a leading provider of comprehensive data intelligence, discovery, and compliance solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, announces its addition of Intelligent Voice for processing audio and video files included in discovery data collections.



Driven by a mobile workforce, Microsoft, Google, and Zoom are among the contributors to the growth in audio and video files increasingly requiring processing and review as part of discovery matters. The ability to accurately and efficiently index and search spoken words included in complex data collections is critical to a successful review process. ProSearch will use Intelligent Voice to convert audio and video voice data into indexed, searchable text for more intuitive and efficient attorney review.

Intelligent Voice uses the latest breakthroughs in AI to ensure the highest-quality transcriptions and analysis, with algorithms that are continually refined to offer the most accurate and efficient results. Intelligent Voice features include topic extraction, summarizations, easy tuning, voice identity management, and text and voice-based sentiment, among others.

“As a tech-enabled service provider, our experts vet the market’s leading tools for every stage of the discovery life cycle. With audio and video content growing at rates upwards of 20% annually, having the best available options for processing these data files is essential to meet the needs of every matter,” says Dan Kinney of ProSearch. “In Intelligent Voice we’ve found a partner that delivers one of the industry’s leading tools for transcribing and analyzing this increasingly common data.”

“ProSearch is a highly respected, best-in-class provider of legal data intelligence and eDiscovery solutions to legal teams across the globe. As a leading hosting provider for multiterabyte matters, they are experts at handling large volumes of complex audio content,” says Nigel Cannings, CEO at Intelligent Voice. “We are excited for the opportunity to work with the ProSearch team to enhance their service delivery.”

About ProSearch

ProSearch is a leading provider of tech-enabled solutions to corporations and law firms, offering eDiscovery and AI-led review that address today’s most challenging litigation, regulatory, privacy, and other legal matters. The ProSearch team of consultants, data scientists, linguists, project managers, and eDiscovery specialists collaborates with clients to execute their matter strategies and ensure on-target, on-budget, on-time delivery. ProSearch works with some of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 as a trusted partner that brings efficiency to the legal process. To learn more visit ProSearch.com .