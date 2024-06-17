Great American Cookies Has a Zest for Summer with All-New Lemon Cookie

Lemon Cookie, Blueberry Muffin Cookie and Strawberry Crinkle Cookie Make for Picnic Perfect Pairing

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great American Cookies , the Original Cookie Cake franchise owned by FAT Brands, is squeezing the day and debuting a brand new Lemon Cookie! Available for a limited time, June 17 through Aug. 11 at participating locations, the Lemon Cookie is made with tangy lemon cookie dough, cream cheese chips and a dusting of sweet sugar. Bring on Summer!

Like all Great American Cookies’ classic offerings, the new Lemon Cookie will be available a la carte, but also makes the perfect picnic-friendly companion to the brand’s beloved Blueberry Muffin Cookie, (now available year-round!), and Strawberry Crinkle Cookie. Make it a summer party pack! Order all three cookies to enjoy alongside your Great American Cookies Summer themed Cookie Cake for your next celebration.

“Great American Cookies prides itself on providing guests not only fresh-baked cookies day in and day out, but also the freshest flavors to carry them through the season,” said Katie Thoms, Senior Director of Marketing at Great American Cookies. “Our all-new Lemon Cookie is equally sweet and tangy and is the perfect complement to our Strawberry Crinkle and Blueberry Muffin cookies. With warm weather in full bloom, we look forward to providing our fans with the ultimate Summertime Cookie lineup.”

Since 1977, Great American Cookies has baked up a reputation for not only being the creator of the Original Cookie Cake, but also for its famous chocolate chip cookie recipe. Other craveable menu items include brownies and Double Doozies™, made with delectable icing sandwiched between two cookies.

For more information on Great American Cookies, visit www.greatamericancookies.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast-casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Great American Cookies

Founded on a family chocolate chip cookie recipe in 1977, Great American Cookies believes that pure, simple delight is part of living a full life. Serving the Original Cookie Cake, fresh baked cookies in a variety of flavors, brownies, and Double Doozies™, we promise to treat you to bites of bliss that prove how sweet life can be. With 400 bakeries across the country and internationally in Bahrain, Guam, Saudi Arabia, and treats available to ship right to your door, the sweet spot is always close to home. For more information, visit www.greatamericancookies.com .