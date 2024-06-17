Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Poised for Strong Growth, Expected to Reach $8.08 Billion by 2028

The Business Research Company's Fluoroscopy Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The fluoroscopy equipment market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $8.08 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fluoroscopy equipment market, used in medical processes involving the slow passage of X-rays through the body to create real-time videos, is on a strong growth trajectory. The market is projected to grow from $6.27 billion in 2023 to $6.67 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This growth is attributed to various factors including the rise in minimally invasive procedures, a growing geriatric population, and increasing applications in medical diagnosis.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12470&type=smp

Key Drivers of Growth

The growth in the historic period was driven by factors such as diagnostic advancements, increased incidence of chronic diseases, and expanding applications in medical diagnosis. The forecast period is expected to see steady growth, reaching $8.08 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.9%. Rapid growth of ambulatory surgical centers, expansion of cardiovascular interventions, and focus on radiation dose reduction are key factors driving this growth.

Major Players and Innovations

Key players in the market include Hitachi Medical Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Siemens Healthineers, and Fujifilm Holdings Corporation. These companies are focusing on product innovation to sustain their market position. For instance, Fujifilm Healthcare Americas Corporation launched the FDR Cross, the world’s first two-in-one fluoroscopy and digital radiography system, in July 2022. This cutting-edge solution provides both mobile radiography and fluoroscopic imaging on a single platform, eliminating the need for additional imaging equipment.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the fluoroscopy equipment market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Market Segmentation

The fluoroscopy equipment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Fixed Fluoroscopy Equipment, Mobile C-Arms, Fixed C-Arms

2) By Application: Diagnostic, Surgical, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Other End-Users

For a detailed analysis of the global fluoroscopy equipment market, access the complete report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fluoroscopy-equipment-global-market-report

Fluoroscopy Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Fluoroscopy Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on fluoroscopy equipment market size, fluoroscopy equipment market drivers and trends, fluoroscopy equipment market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The fluoroscopy equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

