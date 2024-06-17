Air Treatment Product Market Surpasses Projected Worth of US$ 166.21 Billion - Fact.MR Report
Integration of Smart Technologies with Modern Air Treatment Products Paves the Way ForwardROCKVILLE PIKE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global air treatment product market is pegged at US$ 62.36 billion for 2024 and is forecasted to reach US$ 166.21 billion by 2034.
This market is witnessing significant growth driven by the increasing awareness of indoor air quality, environmental concerns, and a rising emphasis on health and well-being. Air treatment products encompass a diverse range of devices, including air purifiers, humidifiers, dehumidifiers, ventilation systems, and more, designed to enhance and maintain the quality of indoor air.
Integration of smart technologies, such as IoT connectivity and smart sensors, is a prevailing trend. Smart air treatment products offer features such as remote monitoring, real-time data analytics, and customizable settings, aligning with the increasing demand for connected and convenient solutions.
The market also reflects a growing emphasis on sustainability, with manufacturers adopting eco-friendly practices in product design, materials, and manufacturing processes. Consumers are increasingly inclined toward air treatment products that minimize environmental impact and contribute to a greener lifestyle.
Businesses and industries recognize the importance of maintaining optimal air quality for employee health, product quality, and compliance with regulations. Thus, the commercial and industrial sectors are offering profitable opportunities for air treatment product suppliers.
Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9608
Key Takeaways from Market Study
Worldwide demand for air treatment products is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 10.3% through 2034.The global air treatment product market is projected to reach a value of US$ 166.21 billion by 2034.
The United States market is estimated at US$ 12.78 billion in 2024. Sales of air treatment products in Japan are predicted to reach US$ 17.76 billion by the end of 2034. Global demand for dehumidifiers is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2024 to 2034.
“Air treatment products with health-focused features, such as virus and bacteria filtration, are gaining traction, particularly in response to global health crises,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Competitive Analysis
Major market players are sustaining a diverse product portfolio to cater to various consumer segments and meet market demands. Their offerings encompass a wide range of air purifiers, humidifiers, dehumidifiers, and other air treatment products, available in different capacities, sizes, and functionalities.
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=9608
Prominent companies are also emphasizing international expansion strategies to reach diverse consumer bases and maximize profitability. This approach involves establishing a robust presence in emerging markets, forming strategic partnerships, and tailoring products to suit the unique needs of different regions.
Some of the leading companies manufacturing air treatment products are Honeywell International, De’Longhi SPA, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, and Sharp Corporation. Leading companies are leveraging their brand reputation, extensive product portfolios, and global presence to maintain a competitive edge. Continuous innovations and strategic partnerships are helping key market players earn high revenues and boost their market position.
Demand for dehumidifiers worldwide is projected to grow significantly with a CAGR of 11.6% from 2024 to 2034. This surge is driven by increasing awareness of health risks associated with high humidity levels, including mold growth, dust mites, and respiratory ailments.
In addition to residential use, dehumidifiers are increasingly essential in commercial settings such as offices, warehouses, and industrial facilities. These applications aim to protect equipment, prevent corrosion, and maintain optimal conditions for processes, reflecting the broader adoption of dehumidification technology across diverse sectors.
Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:
Air Conditioning System Market: Valued at USD 123 billion in 2022, the market is projected to exceed USD 198 billion by 2032. Accounting for approximately 58% of the HVAC market, this sector sees continual technological advancements driven by consumer preference for convenient and comfortable systems. The rising popularity of portable and energy-efficient air conditioning solutions presents significant global opportunities, with an estimated absolute $75 billion opportunity from 2022 to 2032. North America, contributing 25% of the market share in 2021, anticipates growth fueled by the demand for energy-efficient units.
Heat Exchangers Market: Global sales of heat exchangers are poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% from 2022 to 2031. In 2021, the global market for heat exchangers was valued at US$ 18.94 billion, with expectations to reach US$ 34.24 billion by 2031. The demand for shell and tube heat exchangers is forecasted to increase significantly during this period, driven by their widespread adoption across various industry verticals. This growth is primarily fueled by the escalating demand for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems across industrial, commercial, and residential sectors.
About Fact.MR:
We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.
Contact:
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)
Sales Team: sales@factmr.com
S. N. Jha
Fact.MR
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube