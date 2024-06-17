Hona Secures $9.5M Series A to Tackle The Legal Industry's Client Communication Challenges

500 law firms have dramatically improved client experiences and referrals with Hona

LEHI, Utah, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hona , the leading innovator in client engagement software for law firms, announced today that it raised $9.5 million in a Series A funding round led by Costanoa Ventures with participation from Ludlow Ventures, Soma Capital and Y Combinator. Hona modernizes communication between law firms across personal injury, immigration, criminal defense and bankruptcy practices and their clients by automating manual client communication and data collection. The funds enable Hona to further enhance platform capabilities and expand its customer base.



Lack of communication is among the top disciplinary complaints filed against attorneys in the U.S. The legal process is complicated and lengthy with significant gaps between case milestones that can leave clients frustrated and unsure about next steps. Nearly half of the negative reviews on Google for law firms explicitly mention poor communication. Hona addresses the inefficiencies and communication gaps with a suite of tools designed to streamline communication, including a step-by-step visual case tracking system. By automating updates, data collection and client communication, Hona empowers law firms to increase client satisfaction and referrals.

Since its launch, Hona has helped more than 500 law firms and their 300,000 clients across the country track their cases. In April 2024 alone, Hona facilitated more than one million texts from law firms, underscoring its effectiveness in keeping clients informed and engaged. On average, law firms leveraging Hona see 5-star reviews increase by up to 20% in the first month of use.

"It’s not just clients who feel the impact of poor communication during legal proceedings; law firms do too. Frequent calls for case updates, legal explanations and administrative questions are time-consuming and divert resources away from resolving cases," said Manny Griffiths, Co-Founder and CEO of Hona. "Our tools already save legal teams an average of 30 hours per month on redundant updates.”

Hona connects to a law firm’s system of record, or case management software, to provide automated updates to clients. Clients access a custom portal that includes a visual case tracker as legal staff progresses a case through their system. It features simple guides that map out next steps with educational videos that break down legal jargon and processes to keep clients better informed and manage expectations.

To offer additional support to legal staff and save time, attorneys have the option to leverage Hona's AI Chatbot, “Lia” to quickly address client queries with relevant, legal-specific assistance and educational resources.

"Hona is transforming the standard of communication in the legal industry,” said Amy Cheetham, Partner at Costanoa Ventures. “In an era where instant communication is expected, Hona bridges the gap between lawyers and their clients, providing real-time information and fostering trust throughout the process.”

The company was founded in 2021 after Hona’s CEO and Co-Founder Manny Griffiths experienced a maze of complications and poor legal communication over the course of two years when supporting his wife after a car accident.

