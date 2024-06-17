Goodness Growth Holdings Announces Closing of Recently Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement

– Company also receives short extension of its credit agreement until July 31, 2024 –

MINNEAPOLIS, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a cannabis company committed to providing safe access, quality products and great value to its customers, today announced that it completed the previously announced non-brokered private placement of its subordinate voting shares on June 14, 2024.

In aggregate, the Company issued 1,300,078 subordinate voting shares at a 30-day volume weighted average price (VWAP) of US $0.5384 as of May 17, 2024, representing gross proceeds of US $700,000. As previously disclosed, proceeds from the transaction will be utilized in connection with a mortgage note that’s supporting the relocation of one of the Company’s retail dispensaries in Minnesota.

The Company also announced today that it executed an eighth amendment to its credit agreement with its senior secured lender, Chicago Atlantic Admin, LLC, an affiliate of Green Ivy Capital. While the parties are working toward finalizing a longer-term extension of the credit agreement, the eighth amendment extends the maturity date on the term loan until July 31, 2024, matching all other terms of the existing agreement.

Goodness Growth Holdings Chief Executive Officer Josh Rosen commented, “While the timing of today’s announcements of the closing of our previously announced private placement and temporary extension of our credit agreement are unrelated, it is important to highlight that both of these developments were completed with the continued support of our senior secured lender. The private placement was completed essentially at market to help us execute a high ROI investment opportunity and prepare our business for the launch of adult-use sales in Minnesota. We expect to complete a long-term extension of our credit agreement soon and we appreciate the collaborative support from our lender.”

About Vireo & Goodness Growth

Vireo (Goodness Growth) was founded as a pioneer in medical cannabis in 2014 and we are fueled by an entrepreneurial drive that sustains our ongoing commitment to serve and delight our key stakeholders, most notably our customers, our employees, our shareholders, our industry collaborators, and the communities in which we live and operate. We work every day to get better and our team prioritizes 1) empowering and supporting strong local market leaders and 2) strategic, prudent capital and human resource allocation. For more information, please visit www.vireohealth.com.

Goodness Growth Holdings Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:

Sam Gibbons

Investor Relations

investor@vireohealth.com

(612) 314-8995

Media Inquiries:

Amanda Hutcheson

Senior Manager, Communications

amandahutcheson@goodnessgrowth.com

(919) 815-1476

