Gemina Labs to Present at the Life Science Investor Forum June 20th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gemina Laboratories Ltd (CSE:GLAB) based in Burnaby focused on diagnostic technologies for Point of Care Diagnostics today announced that Brian Firth CEO and Rob Greene CTO will present live at the Life Science Investor Forum with Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 20th.

DATE: June 20th

TIME: 10:00 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3yznnKX

Available for 1x1 meetings: June 18th and 19th.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Gemina labs has recently signed their first significant license agreement with a strong pipeline of additional transactions building



About Gemina Laboratories

Gemina Labs is a biosensor and diagnostic company with a transformative, patented, proprietary chemistry that powers next generation testing platforms for a wide range of pathogens that affect human health and wellness. Our technology drives testing platforms that are fast, affordable and accurate, and easily self-administered. Our proprietary product pipeline includes platforms for the rapid testing of COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis (TB) and other viruses. More information about how Gemina's technology works can be found here https://www.youtube.com/@GeminaLaboratories. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.geminalabs.com.

CONTACTS:

Brian Firth,

Chief Executive Officer

Email: investor@geminalabs.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com