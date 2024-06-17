Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Treatment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Treatment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Treatment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The irritable bowel syndrome (ibs) treatment market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.29 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) treatment market is projected to grow from $2.5 billion in 2023 to $2.77 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 10.8%. The market is anticipated to reach $4.29 billion by 2028, driven by advancements in patient-centric healthcare models and digital health solutions.

Aging Population Drives Market Growth

The aging population is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the IBS treatment market. With a growing proportion of elderly individuals, there is an increased need for managing gastrointestinal symptoms associated with aging. According to the World Health Organization, the population of people aged 60 years and older is expected to double by 2050, reaching 2.1 billion. This demographic shift is driving the demand for effective IBS treatments to enhance digestive health and overall well-being.

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the IBS treatment market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, and AstraZeneca PLC. These companies are focusing on product innovations to strengthen their market positions. For instance, in April 2022, Ardelyx launched IBSRELA, a first-in-class treatment for IBS-C in adults. This NHE3 inhibitor is the first novel mechanism therapy for IBS-C developed in almost ten years, offering a new treatment option for symptoms like constipation, bloating, and stomach pain.

Segments:

• By Drug Type: Lubiprostone, Linaclotide, Eluxadoline, Rifaximin, Alosetron, Other Drugs

• By Indication: IBS With Constipation, IBS With Diarrhea, IBS With Alternating Constipation And Diarrhea

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies

• By End-Users: Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare Settings

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the IBS treatment market in 2023. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Treatment Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Treatment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on irritable bowel syndrome (ibs) treatment market size, irritable bowel syndrome (ibs) treatment market drivers and trends, irritable bowel syndrome (ibs) treatment market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The irritable bowel syndrome (ibs) treatment market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

