Educational Technology Market Poised for Rapid Growth, Expected to Reach $299.7 Billion by 2028

Educational Technology Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Educational Technology Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The educational technology market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $299.7 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Educational technology, or EdTech, refers to the study and ethical application of developing, using, and managing suitable technological processes and resources to support learning and enhance performance. It encompasses various tools and digital resources explicitly designed for educational purposes, transforming the way we learn and teach.

Market Size and Growth

The educational technology market has experienced rapid growth in recent years and is projected to continue this trend. The market size is expected to grow from $146.28 billion in 2023 to $168.71 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to reach $299.7 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 15.4%.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global educational technology market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12518&type=smp

Drivers of Growth

Several factors are driving the growth of the educational technology market. The adoption of personal computers in education, the growth of internet access and connectivity, and the development of learning management systems (LMS) have played a significant role. Additionally, the rise of e-learning platforms and massive open online courses (MOOCs), as well as the integration of multimedia and interactive content in education, have contributed to market growth.

Major Players and Trends

Key players in the educational technology market, including Instructure Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Alphabet Inc., are focusing on technological advancements to sustain their market position. For example, The International Information System Security Certification Consortium launched an AI-based self-paced CISSP Readiness Education, leveraging artificial intelligence to provide individualized learning tailored to each participant's knowledge level within the CISSP Common Body of Knowledge.

Market Segments

The educational technology market is segmented by type, sector, and end-user. Types include hardware, software, and content, while sectors include preschool, K-12, higher education, and other sectors. End-users include businesses and consumers.

Regional Insights

North America led the educational technology market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The market report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global educational technology market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/educational-technology-global-market-report

Educational Technology Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Educational Technology Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on educational technology market size, educational technology market drivers and trends, educational technology market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The educational technology market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

