Network-Attached Storage Market Size to Surge to $96.1 Billion by 2032 with a 14.6% CAGR, Elevating Industry Growth

The network-attached storage market is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to growth in demand for the growing need for effective data storage options.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Network-Attached Storage Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Storage Solution, by Product, by Industry Vertical : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

The global network-attached storage market was valued at $25.6 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $96.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2023 to 2032.

The increased need for data backup and redundancy is expected to increase the usage of network-attached storage (NAS) systems. Furthermore, as network-attached systems offer greater data management and scalability for managing and storing data, the need for network-attached storage (NAS) solutions has increased. Owing to supply chain interruptions and increasing global import & export activities, the demand for network-attached storage (NAS) hardware devices has fallen. This implies that exports were constrained due to the global shutdown that different nations implemented.

The demand for network-attached storage (NAS) solutions is driven by the increase of unstructured data, the expansion in use of scale-out NAS in commercial IT systems, and the emphasis on network virtualization & software-defined NAS. For businesses that wish to use NAS as a full-fledged data management solution, vendors create specialized network-attached storage (NAS) solutions. As a result, network-attached storage (NAS) solution sales in corporate settings have increased quickly.

Moreover, the prevalence of remote work and cloud-based services emphasises the importance NAS is for data sharing, backup, and teamwork. The Network-Attached Storage Industry is anticipated to grow as demand for dependable, scalable, and reasonably priced storage solutions rises, meeting the changing data management requirements of various users and sectors.

Competitive Analysis:

The network-attached storage industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the network-attached storage market include,

● Synology Inc.,

● Netgear Inc.,

● Western Digital Corporation,

● Hitachi Ltd.,

● Dell Technologies,

● NetApp, Inc.,

● Seagate Technology PLC,

● Buffalo Technology,

● Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP,

● IBM Corporation

Top Impacting Factors:

The network-attached storage market is expected to witness notable growth owing to a surge in the use of mobile computing devices with growing data generation and propelling the growth and demand for NAS devices and related solutions. Moreover, the surge in demand for hybrid cloud storage is expected to provide a lucrative network-attached storage market opportunity during the forecast period. On the contrary, performance-related issues associated with network-attached storage (NAS) systems limit the growth of the network-attached storage market demand.

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international security screening market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

● This study comprises analytical depiction of the network-attached storage market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

● The overall network-attached storage analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

● The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

● The current network-attached storage market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2022 to 2032 to benchmark the financial competency.

● Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the network-attached storage.

● The report includes the market share of key vendors and market trends.

