Hair Extensions Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Hair Extensions Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The hair extensions market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.06 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.” — The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hair extensions market has seen strong growth in recent years, driven by fashion and beauty trends, celebrity influence, and cultural diversity. The market is projected to grow from $3.62 billion in 2023 to $3.9 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the market is anticipated to reach $5.06 billion by 2028, fueled by rising beauty awareness, social media influence, and innovations in hair extension styles.

Increasing Beauty Concerns Drive Market Growth

The increasing beauty concern among individuals is expected to propel the growth of the hair extensions market. Hair extensions offer an instant solution to enhance hair length, volume, and style, allowing people to experiment with different looks without permanent changes. They have also become popular among those dealing with hair loss or thinning hair, boosting self-esteem. A survey by Nutraceuticals World in September 2021 found that 48% of U.S. consumers considered their physical appearance more important, indicating a growing demand for beauty-enhancing products like hair extensions.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players such as Beauty Industry Group Inc. and Evergreen Products Group Limited are focused on innovating advanced solutions, including AI-enabled applications, to drive revenues in the market. AI-enabled applications use artificial intelligence to help users try on different hairstyles and match hair extensions to their natural hair color. For example, Hair Originals launched Magic Mirror, an AI-enabled application, in October 2022, to foster a community around hair extension products and services, providing value to users and promoting awareness of the procedure.

Segments:

The hair extensions market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Synthetic Hair Extensions, Human Hair Extensions, Animal Hair Extensions

2) By Fitting Type: Clip-In, Micro Link, Tape-In, Glue-In

3) By Distribution Channel: Retail Stores, Supermarkets, E-Commerce

4) By End-User: Professional, Personal

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the hair extensions market in 2023. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

