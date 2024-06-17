Global Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $4.41 Billion by 2028

The Business Research Company's Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The electron microscopy and sample preparation market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It grow to $4.41 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The electron microscopy and sample preparation market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $2.72 billion in 2023 to $3 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to scientific research advancements, life sciences research, medical diagnostics, academic and research investments, and nanotechnology growth. The market is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years, projected to reach $4.41 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 10.2%. This growth is driven by rising demand in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, increased research funding, digital pathology and histology, environmental and energy studies, and biomedical applications.

Rising Number of Hospitals Drives Market Growth

A rising number of hospitals is expected to propel the growth of the electron microscopy and sample preparation market going forward. Hospitals are healthcare facilities equipped with medical professionals and resources to provide a wide range of medical services, including diagnosis, treatment, surgery, and emergency care. Electron microscopy and sample preparation in hospitals play a crucial role in advancing diagnostics and research by providing high-resolution imaging and aiding in the detailed examination of cellular structures, pathogens, and tissues. This, in turn, enhances precision in medical diagnosis and therapeutic development. For instance, in May 2023, the American Health Care Association reported that the United States had 6,129 hospitals, representing a 0.591% increase from the previous year. Therefore, the rising number of hospitals is driving the growth of the electron microscopy and sample preparation market.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global electron microscopy and sample preparation market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12172&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the electron microscopy and sample preparation market include Nikon Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Horiba Ltd., JEOL Ltd., Leica Microsystems, Oxford Instruments PLC, FEI Company, Gatan Inc., Ted Pella Inc., Tescan, Carl Zeiss Microscopy GmbH, Quorum Technologies, Media Cybernetics, Denton Vacuum, Agar Scientific Ltd., Delong America Inc., Microscopy Innovations LLC, Microptik BV, Vironova AB, NanoImaging Services, Eurofins Scientific, Quartz Imaging Corp., Staib Instruments Inc.

Technological Advancements

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the electron microscopy and sample preparation market. Major companies are adopting the latest technologies to sustain their market position. For instance, in January 2022, JEOL Ltd., a Japan-based producer of scientific equipment, released the JSM-IT510, its newest Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM). The IT510 is equipped with JEOL intelligent technology with built-in automation for the most versatile analytical SEM, offering smooth transitions between optical and SEM imaging, live EDS and 3D analysis, and auto functions from alignment to focus for sharp, clear images.

Segments:

The electron microscopy and sample preparation market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Microscopes, Software, Other Products

2) By Application: Semiconductors, Life Sciences, Material Sciences, Other Applications

3) By End-user: Industries, Academic And Research Institutes, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the electron microscopy and sample preparation market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global electron microscopy and sample preparation market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electron-microscopy-and-sample-preparation-global-market-report

Electron Microscopy And Sample Preparation Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Electron Microscopy And Sample Preparation Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on electron microscopy and sample preparation market size, electron microscopy and sample preparation market drivers and trends, electron microscopy and sample preparation market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The electron microscopy and sample preparation market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

