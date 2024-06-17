Industrial Margarine Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Industrial Margarine Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Industrial Margarine Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The industrial margarine market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.36 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The industrial margarine market, a key ingredient in various dishes, has witnessed significant growth in recent years. The market is projected to grow from $2.66 billion in 2023 to $2.8 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. Factors contributing to this growth include post-World War II economic recovery, changing dietary preferences, and globalization of food markets.

Rising Demand for Plant-Based Alternatives Drives Market Growth

The increasing consumer preference for plant-based alternatives is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the industrial margarine market. Industrial margarine, being free of animal fats and suitable for vegans, aligns with the ethical, health, and environmental concerns of this growing consumer segment. Germany, with over 1.5 million vegans in 2022, represents a significant market for plant-based margarine, indicating a broader trend across regions.

Explore the global industrial margarine market with a detailed sample report:

Key Players and Market Trends

Major players in the industrial margarine market, including Cargill Incorporated and Unilever, focus on product innovation to meet consumer demands. For instance, Grüninger AG introduced a custom-flavoring process for palm-free, vegan margarine, enhancing the product's functionality and applications.

Segments:

The industrial margarine market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Spreadable, All-Purpose, Butter Blend, Liquid, Other Products

2) By Source: Animal Source, Plant Source

3) By Form: Hard, Soft

4) By Application: Bakery, Confectionery, Toppings, Sauces, and Spreads, Convenience Food, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading, Asia-Pacific Growing Rapidly

North America dominated the industrial margarine market in 2023, driven by the region's demand for convenience food and bakery products. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region, fueled by increasing urbanization and changing dietary habits.

Access the complete report for in-depth analysis:

Industrial Margarine Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Industrial Margarine Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on industrial margarine market size, industrial margarine market drivers and trends, industrial margarine market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The industrial margarine market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

