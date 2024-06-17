Global Diabetic Gastroparesis Treatment Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $4.73 Billion by 2028

Diabetic Gastroparesis Treatment Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Diabetic Gastroparesis Treatment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The diabetic gastroparesis treatment market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.73 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The diabetic gastroparesis treatment market is projected to grow from $3.68 billion in 2023 to $3.86 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. Despite challenges from limited treatment options and the need for increased awareness, the market is anticipated to reach $4.73 billion by 2028, driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes and advancements in personalized therapies.

Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes Drives Market Growth

The rising prevalence of diabetes is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the diabetic gastroparesis treatment market. Diabetic gastroparesis is a common complication of diabetes, necessitating effective management of its symptoms and complications. According to a 2023 report by The British Diabetic Association, 4.3 million individuals in the UK are diagnosed with diabetes, with over 2.4 million at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes. This increasing diabetic population underscores the need for enhanced treatment options for diabetic gastroparesis.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global diabetic gastroparesis treatment market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12580&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the diabetic gastroparesis treatment market include Cardinal Health Inc., Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and more. These companies focus on developing new products to maintain their market positions. In June 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved two medications, Empagliflozin (Jardiance) and Synjardy (Empagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride), for use in children aged ten and older, previously used for adults with type 2 diabetes. This approval highlights the trend towards new medication development to enhance glycemic control.

Segments:

•By Treatment: Medication, Surgery

•By Route Of Administration: Oral, Injectables

•By Indication: Compensated Gastroparesis, Gastric Failure

•By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

•By End User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific led the diabetic gastroparesis treatment market in 2023 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global diabetic gastroparesis treatment market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/diabetic-gastroparesis-treatment-global-market-report

Diabetic Gastroparesis Treatment Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Diabetic Gastroparesis Treatment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on diabetic gastroparesis treatment market size, diabetic gastroparesis treatment market drivers and trends, diabetic gastroparesis treatment market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The diabetic gastroparesis treatment market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/diabetic-foot-ulcer-treatment-global-market-report

Diabetic Kidney Disease Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/diabetic-kidney-disease-global-market-report

Diabetic Retinopathy Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/diabetic-retinopathy-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Revolutionizing Diabetes Management with AI 🤖 - YouTube