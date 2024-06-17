Global Diabetic Gastroparesis Treatment Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $4.73 Billion by 2028
The Business Research Company’s Diabetic Gastroparesis Treatment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The diabetic gastroparesis treatment market is projected to grow from $3.68 billion in 2023 to $3.86 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. Despite challenges from limited treatment options and the need for increased awareness, the market is anticipated to reach $4.73 billion by 2028, driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes and advancements in personalized therapies.
Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes Drives Market Growth
The rising prevalence of diabetes is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the diabetic gastroparesis treatment market. Diabetic gastroparesis is a common complication of diabetes, necessitating effective management of its symptoms and complications. According to a 2023 report by The British Diabetic Association, 4.3 million individuals in the UK are diagnosed with diabetes, with over 2.4 million at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes. This increasing diabetic population underscores the need for enhanced treatment options for diabetic gastroparesis.
Explore comprehensive insights into the global diabetic gastroparesis treatment market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12580&type=smp
Key Players and Market Trends
Major companies in the diabetic gastroparesis treatment market include Cardinal Health Inc., Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and more. These companies focus on developing new products to maintain their market positions. In June 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved two medications, Empagliflozin (Jardiance) and Synjardy (Empagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride), for use in children aged ten and older, previously used for adults with type 2 diabetes. This approval highlights the trend towards new medication development to enhance glycemic control.
Segments:
•By Treatment: Medication, Surgery
•By Route Of Administration: Oral, Injectables
•By Indication: Compensated Gastroparesis, Gastric Failure
•By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels
•By End User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users
Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market
Asia-Pacific led the diabetic gastroparesis treatment market in 2023 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.
Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global diabetic gastroparesis treatment market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/diabetic-gastroparesis-treatment-global-market-report
Diabetic Gastroparesis Treatment Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:
•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future
•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.
The Diabetic Gastroparesis Treatment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on diabetic gastroparesis treatment market size, diabetic gastroparesis treatment market drivers and trends, diabetic gastroparesis treatment market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The diabetic gastroparesis treatment market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/diabetic-foot-ulcer-treatment-global-market-report
Diabetic Kidney Disease Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/diabetic-kidney-disease-global-market-report
Diabetic Retinopathy Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/diabetic-retinopathy-global-market-report
About The Business Research Company
The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.
Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database
The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.
Contact Information
The Business Research Company
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Revolutionizing Diabetes Management with AI 🤖 - YouTube