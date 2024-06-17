ACS Journal Validates HydroGraph Cement Performance

Successful Testing Conducted by Arizona State’s School of Sustainable Engineering and the Built Environment

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGCPF) (the “Company” or “HydroGraph”), a commercial manufacturer of high-quality nanomaterials, today announced the publication in the ACS Sustainable Chemistry and Engineering journal of its joint findings with the School of Sustainable Engineering and the Built Environment at Arizona State University.



The findings validate the superior technical and commercial performance of HydroGraph’s pristine graphene, demonstrating its effectiveness in cement, with compressive strength improved by up to 70% in the early curing period and stabilizes after 28 days to a 15% increase. Tests also showed a reduction in Global Warming Potential (GWP), a measure used in Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) to evaluate the impact of different greenhouse gases on global warming, of 10% to 15%.

Cement production accounts for 8% of global CO2 emissions1. Total green cement market size reached US$34.9B, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% between 2024 and 2032, reaching $87.9B by 20322.

“This study again confirms HydroGraph’s graphene’s positive effect on cement performance,” said Ranjith Divigalpitiya, HydroGraph’s chief science officer. “As our 99.8% pure graphene is manufactured with a sustainable, repeatable process that has the lowest carbon footprint of all graphene producers, the net effect is better for the environment. As the global cement and concrete industry looks to lessen its carbon footprint, HydroGraph will be part of that solution.”

Along with the above-mentioned improvements, the joint testing also showed that just small amounts of HydroGraph’s fractal graphene aggregate (FGA-1) and reactive graphene (RGA-1) had a significant influence, reducing total porosity and critical pore size, beneficially impacting concrete durability. The yield stress of fresh suspensions containing only 0.04% of FGA-1 or RGA-1 more than doubled as compared to the control paste, ordinary Portland cement paste. The small graphene dosage expands the range of application to include concrete 3D printing.

“This study shows that our graphene, which is manufactured through our scalable and cost-, energy- and CO2-efficient detonation synthesis, can be of a huge benefit to the engineering and environmental performance of concrete and cement,” said Professor Neithalath of ASU.

ABOUT HYDROGRAPH CLEAN POWER INC.

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc is a leading producer of pristine graphene using an “explosion synthesis” process, which allows for exceptional purity, low energy use and identical batches. The quality, performance and consistency of HydroGraph’s graphene follows the Graphene Council’s Verified Graphene Producer® standards, of which very few graphene producers are able to meet. We have leveraged our material performance, scalability and cost to build 10 metric tonnes of annual production capacity, with the ability to scale up production in just months using very low CAPEX, while engaged in numerous R&D projects and discussions with multiple potential partners and customers to supply our pristine graphene. For more information or to learn about the HydroGraph story, visit: https://hydrograph.com/.



ABOUT ACS SUSTAINABLE CHEMISTRY AND ENGINEERING JOURNAL

ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering is a weekly peer-reviewed scientific journal published by the American Chemical Society. It covers research in green chemistry, green engineering, biomass, alternative energy, and life cycle assessment.

