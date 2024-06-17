First Onsite Presents Live Burn and Education Seminar

Training burn of a structure and vehicles designed for fire and safety awareness

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Onsite Property Restoration (First Onsite), one of North America’s largest disaster recovery and restoration providers for commercial enterprises is excited to co-host a Live Burn and Education Seminar on June 18 at the Randall Fire Department, in Twins Lakes, WI, beginning at 8:30 a.m. CT. Registration opens at 8 a.m.



First Onsite is partnering with FireTech Inc, Fire and Explosion Investigations and fire expert John Knapp along with Attorney Anthony Morrone, with Cozen O’Connor to present the event, featuring a controlled burn of a two-room structure and two vehicles at the Randall Fire Department, 9575 336th Avenue in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin. This educational event is geared toward Claims Adjusters, Claims Advocates, CSRs, and SIU Representatives. The general public and media are welcome to attend. Class will occur from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and lunch will be provided. Email info@iliasiu.com to register.

“First Onsite is proud to be a co-sponsor of this important event as it will educate the attendees on the nuances and challenges of dealing with fires and their aftermaths. It also will showcase the fire prevention and mitigation services we are known for in the region,” said First Onsite’s Jim Mandeville, Senior Vice President Large Loss, North America.

First Onsite, a leader in the property restoration industry provides fire prevention and mitigation services to clients throughout North America. Co-hosting this event demonstrates the company’s commitment to fire safety. For more information on the services provided by First Onsite, visit www.firstonsite.com.

FireTech Inc., John Knapp, and their 12 experts, have been industry leaders and one of the most respected Origin and Cause and Consulting firms in the Midwest for over 35 years. John, along with Attorney Morrone, will provide attendees with instruction and demonstrations on fire behavior, fire investigation, as well as scene preservation, to provide attendees with the necessary tools to pursue subrogation or SIU referrals to the insurance industry and fire service personnel.

About First Onsite

First Onsite is one of the largest and fastest-growing emergency response planning, mitigation, and reconstruction service providers for commercial enterprises in North America. First Onsite operates from more than 100 locations across the U.S. and Canada. With a culture focused on harnessing the human power of its team members and a commitment to doing what’s right, the First Onsite team helps clients restore, rebuild and rise. First Onsite is a subsidiary of FirstService (NASDAQ: FSV, TSX: FSV). For more information, go to firstonsite.com or follow @firstonsite on X and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

Terance Brouse

Teranceb@wearemaverick.com

647-667-7524