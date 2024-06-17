Instem And Proscia Partner To Accelerate Preclinical Development With Digital Pathology

Concentriq integration will help Provantis users drive GLP and non-regulated toxicologic pathology studies

PHILADELPHIA, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instem , a leading provider of IT solutions and services to the global life sciences market, has partnered with Proscia® , a global leader in AI-enhanced pathology solutions for precision medicine. Through the collaboration, the companies will deliver a unified customer experience around Instem’s Provantis® preclinical study management solution and Proscia’s Concentriq® for Research software platform to accelerate toxicologic pathology and other preclinical studies.

The unified customer experience will center on a joint product integration that seamlessly incorporates Provantis users’ data into Concentriq for Research's purpose-built digital pathology workflows. In doing so, the integration will enable them to speed up primary and peer review assessments, streamline collaboration, and simplify GLP compliance in one software platform so they can conduct regulated and non-regulated studies faster and make more informed decisions. Concentriq is trusted by 14 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies as well as leading contract research organizations.

“Proscia has established itself as a leader in its space,” said Carlos Frade, VP of Corporate and Market Development at Instem. “We’ve recently enhanced Provantis to increasingly support digital pathology workflows. Partnering with Proscia and integrating with its Concentriq platform are the obvious next steps in helping our customers realize the full potential of the shift from microscope to images.”

In entering into this collaboration, Instem will also join the Proscia Ready partner alliance, furthering the companies’ commitment to customer experience. Proscia Ready is made up of solution providers helping laboratories and life sciences organizations accelerate the scaled adoption of digital pathology with confidence. It delivers on this aim through a shared focus on product integration, joint support agreements, and a collective vision for future innovation.

“Preclinical development teams are among the biggest beneficiaries of digital pathology given that their studies involve massive volumes of data,” said Stephan Fromme, Head of Strategic Alliances at Proscia. “Partnering with Instem will enable us to better help our shared base of world-class customers get to clinical trials faster and hopefully bring new therapies to patients sooner.”

Instem and Proscia are exhibiting at the Society of Toxicologic Pathology 43rd Annual Symposium. Visit Instem at booth 200 and Proscia at booth 105 to learn more about the partnership and see live demos of their solutions.

About Instem

A global provider of leading software solutions, technology enabled outsourced services and powerful scientific insights, Instem is helping clients to bring their life enhancing products to market faster.

We enable organizations in the life sciences to more efficiently collect, report and submit high quality regulatory data, while offering them the unique ability to generate new knowledge through the extraction and harmonization of actionable scientific information.

Every day, across the entire drug development value chain, Instem solutions are meeting the rapidly expanding needs of life science organizations for data-driven decision making, leading to safer, more effective products.

Instem supports its global roster of clients through offices in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Japan, China, and India.

About Proscia

Proscia is a software company accelerating the transformation to digital pathology to change the way we understand diseases like cancer. Its Concentriq enterprise pathology platform and powerful AI applications are advancing the 150-year-old standard of research and diagnosis towards a data-driven discipline, unlocking new insights that accelerate R&D, improve patient outcomes, and fulfill the promise of precision medicine. Leading diagnostic laboratories and 14 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies rely on Proscia’s software each day. For more information, visit proscia.com.

