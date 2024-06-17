CBH Homes Partners with Camp Rainbow Gold to Build Six ADA Accessible Cabins in Three Days for Idaho's First Medical Camp

Boise, Idaho, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBH Homes, the largest home builder in Idaho, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Camp Rainbow Gold, a local non-profit organization, to construct six ADA-compliant cabins in just three days for Hidden Paradise, Idaho's first-ever medical camp.

Camp Rainbow Gold (CRG) started 41 years ago—because a 10-year-old boy was told no, he had cancer and could not attend regular summer camp. The camps were not equipped to handle kids needing special attention. Fast forward all these years later, and CRG now serves 400 Idaho children and their families battling pediatric cancer. But all that growth hasn’t come without challenges. The Non-Profit has outgrown all options in the state (turning away 50-60 children and families each year), and there are no facilities in Idaho designed for a child (or an adult or veteran) in a wheelchair or with other physical or medical challenges.

Now, the largest builder in the state is coming in along with many trades and sponsors, in just 3 days (August 6-8th), donating the build, materials and labor to 6 new ADA accessible cabins to CRG. Located on 172 acres of land in Fairfield, Idaho, Hidden Paradise aims to provide a safe and inclusive haven for children and families facing various medical challenges, including cancer, amputees, those with epilepsy, muscular dystrophy, and other disabilities.

"CBH has been supporting Camp Rainbow Gold for 20 years, and when the call came in, we had to say yes," said Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH Homes. "Hidden Paradise is a beacon of hope for so many families in Idaho, and we are honored to contribute our expertise and resources to help make it a reality. To construct six cabins in just three days is going to take the entire CBH village, but we know that this amazing community will jump in and be ready to help to make these kids’ lives better.”

Hidden Paradise will serve as home for Camp Rainbow Gold and so many other non-profit organizations, offering a wide range of programs and activities designed to foster healing, growth, and connection. The camp's facilities will include nearly 20 remodeled buildings, a medical center, an outdoor amphitheater, and the newly constructed ADA cabins, all designed to be accessible and adaptive to the needs of all campers.

"This partnership with CBH Homes is a game-changer for Camp Rainbow Gold and the countless kids we serve," said Elizabeth Lizberg, CEO of Camp Rainbow Gold. "The addition of these six cabins will significantly expand our capacity and make it so we, nor any of the other nonprofits using Hidden Paradise, ever have to turn kids away. We are eternally grateful for CBH Homes' generosity and commitment to our mission."

How to get involved.

CBH has already seen huge success in the amount of trades and sponsors stepping up to join, however they are still looking for more. From deck layers, painters, siders, construction materials, General Labor, and more.

Project Gold is looking for trades, volunteers, and donations. To learn more about Project Gold and how you can contribute to this life-changing initiative, please visit cbhhomes.com/project-gold .

About Camp Rainbow Gold :

Camp Rainbow Gold is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing emotionally empowering experiences for Idaho's children diagnosed with cancer and their families. Serving 400 Idaho children and their families battling pediatric cancer through year-round programs and a medically supervised summer camp. Camp Rainbow Gold offers a safe and supportive environment for children to connect, heal, and thrive.

About CBH Homes :

CBH Homes has been building new homes for sale in Idaho for over 32 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes has been Idaho’s #1 Builder, a Best Places to Work in Idaho, ranked #48 in the nation, and proudly working with over 26,000 happy homeowners. Cbhhomes.com RCE-923

Elizabeth Lizberg, Ronda Conger, and a family affected by the camp are available for interviews.

