Baker Hughes Announces Dates for Second-quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Webcast
HOUSTON and LONDON, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) will announce the results of the second quarter ending June 30, 2024, via press release at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (4 p.m. Central Time) on Thursday, July 25, 2024. A webcast to discuss the results will be held Friday, July 26, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (8:30 a.m. Central Time).
To access the webcast, listeners should visit the Baker Hughes website at: investors.bakerhughes.com. An archived version will be available on the website following the webcast.
