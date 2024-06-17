Marex to offer client clearing of interest rate swaps

Marex will become the first non-bank FCM clearing member to offer client clearing services for interest rate swaps on LCH’s SwapClear service.





Marex’s comprehensive clearing and execution services are expected to deepen liquidity, diversify counterparty risk, and increase capacity for the interest rate swaps market.

NEW YORK and LONDON, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marex, the diversified global financial services platform, announces it will offer client clearing of interest rate swaps. It will become a member of LCH’s SwapClear service, one of the largest interest rate swaps clearing houses in the world, on July 15, 2024, subject to final approval.

As the first non-bank Futures Commission Merchant (FCM) clearing member to offer client clearing of interest rate swaps through the LCH SwapClear service, Marex is addressing a gap in the market and responding to client demand for greater counterparty risk diversification, clearing capacity and improved market connectivity. Marex’s client clearing of interest rate swaps expands its existing clearing memberships across energy, commodity and financial markets, and signals its commitment to continually invest in its clients and grow its platform. Marex’s non-bank clearing solution is broker agnostic and can complement existing bank relationships.

Commenting on the announcement, Thomas Texier, Group Head of Clearing at Marex, states: “Our entry into interest rate swap clearing is a significant move given the size of this market and complements our existing clearing offering. Recent consolidation in the interest rate swaps clearing market has heightened the need for new players. Our clients will be empowered to trade with greater confidence using Marex’s robust balance sheet, comprehensive end-to-end offerings and our consistent delivery on excellent client service.”

Marex Group plc (NASDAQ: MRX) is a diversified global financial services platform providing essential liquidity, market access and infrastructure services to clients across energy, commodities and financial markets.

The Group provides comprehensive breadth and depth of coverage across four core services: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making and Hedging and Investment Solutions. It has a leading franchise in many major metals, energy and agricultural products, executing around 129 million trades and clearing 856 million contracts in 2023. The Group provides access to the world’s major commodity markets, covering a broad range of clients that include some of the largest commodity producers, consumers and traders, banks, hedge funds and asset managers.

Headquartered in London with more than 35 offices worldwide, the Group has over 2,000 employees across Europe, Asia and the Americas. For more information visit www.marex.com.

