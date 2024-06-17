Global Market Analysis of G-CSF: Trends and Forecasts 2024-2033

G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The G-CSF (granulocyte colony stimulating factors) market size has seen steady growth in recent years, from $8.84 billion in 2023 to $9.17 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. It will grow to $10.98 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. This growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer, strong economic growth in emerging markets, and higher healthcare expenditures globally.

Increasing Prevalence of Cancer Drives Market Growth

The primary driver of the G-CSF (granulocyte colony stimulating factors) market is the rising prevalence of cancer worldwide. Cancer remains a leading cause of mortality, with significant numbers projected in countries like the United States. For instance, the American Cancer Society estimates approximately 1,958,310 new cancer cases and 609,820 cancer-related deaths in the US alone for 2023. G-CSF plays a crucial role in supporting cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy by stimulating white blood cell production, thereby reducing the risk of infections and improving recovery rates.

G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) Market Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies such as Amgen Inc., Coherus Biosciences Inc., Sandoz, and Biocon/Mylan are actively involved in the G-CSF market. These companies focus on innovative drug developments, biosimilar productions, and strategic partnerships to enhance their market presence. For instance, Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd. launched G-Lasta Subcutaneous Injection 3.6 mg BodyPod, an automated injection device aimed at improving patient convenience and treatment outcomes.

G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) Market Segments

• Type: Pegfilgrastim, Lenograstim, Filgrastim, Other Types

• Product: Tablet, Capsule, Other Products

• Application: Oncological Diseases, Blood Disorders, Chronic And Autoimmune Disorders, Other Applications

Regional Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America emerged as the largest region in the G-CSF market in 2023, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and a significant patient pool. The report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics and growth opportunities.

G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on G-CSF (granulocyte colony stimulating factors) market size, G-CSF (granulocyte colony stimulating factors) market drivers and trends, G-CSF (granulocyte colony stimulating factors) market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The G-CSF (granulocyte colony stimulating factors) market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

