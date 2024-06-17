Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market Set to USD 156.37 Billion by 2031, With Highest CAGR of 12.3%
AIDC technologies help these industries comply with regulations by providing accurate tracking and tracing capabilities.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market size was valued at USD 61.82 Billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 156.37 Billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period of 2024-2031.
The Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) market is experiencing significant growth driven by advancements in technology and increasing demand for efficient data management solutions. AIDC systems, which include technologies such as barcodes, RFID, biometrics, and smart cards, are becoming integral to various industries including retail, healthcare, logistics, and manufacturing. These systems facilitate the automatic recognition of objects, collection of data about them, and their entry into computer systems without human involvement, thereby reducing errors, enhancing productivity, and streamlining operations. The rising adoption of IoT devices and the need for real-time data capture and analysis are further propelling the market's expansion.
The surge in e-commerce and the necessity for accurate inventory management are also key factors fueling the growth of the AIDC market. In the healthcare sector, AIDC technologies are being leveraged for patient identification, tracking medical equipment, and ensuring the accurate administration of medications. Additionally, the integration of AIDC with cloud computing and AI is opening new avenues for advanced data analytics and decision-making processes..
Covid 19 impact analysis:
The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360 coverage of the Automatic Identification And Data Capture industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Automatic Identification And Data Capture market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.
Major companies profiled in the market report include
Toshiba Corporation, Cognex Corporation, Bluebird Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Datalogic S.p.A., NEC Corporation, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Thales, Zebra Technologies Corp., B.O.S. Better Online Solutions LTD., NXP Semiconductors N.V., and others
Research objectives:
The latest research report has been formulated using industry-verified data. It provides a detailed understanding of the leading manufacturers and suppliers engaged in this market, their pricing analysis, product offerings, gross revenue, sales network & distribution channels, profit margins, and financial standing. The report’s insightful data is intended to enlighten the readers interested in this business sector about the lucrative growth opportunities in the Automatic Identification And Data Capture market.
It has segmented the global Automatic Identification And Data Capture market
By Product
Scanner & Reader
Biometric Scanners
Printer & Recorder
Others
By Offering
Hardware
Solutions
Services
By Technology
Biometrics
Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Smart Cards
Optical Character Recognition (OCR)
Others
By Industry Vertical
BFSI
Manufacturing
Retail
Transportation & Logistics
Hospitality
Healthcare
Government
Others
Key Points Covered in the Report:
A thorough analysis of value and volume at the worldwide, sector, and regional levels is included in the global Automatic Identification And Data Capture' market report.
The study offers a full business size Automatic Identification And Data Capture ' from a global point of view through a review of past facts and possible scenarios.
Geographically, the Automatic Identification And Data Capture of market analysis includes the number of regions and their contrast of revenue.
The market analysis focuses on ex-factory costs, output volume, market share & sales for every manufacturer on a company level basis.
Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:
A comprehensive study of market size, share and dynamics is a global Automatic Identification And Data Capture 'market research report and a thorough survey of developments in the field.
It offers an in-depth overview of revenue growth and an analysis of the total business benefits.
In addition to the strategic landscape for commodity pricing and marketing, the Automatic Identification And Data Capture ' industry research also provides key players.
This is a new post covering the latest impact on the target market. The research report addresses the rapidly evolving market climate as well as the initial and future impact assessment.
