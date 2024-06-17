Else Nutrition Completes Rollout of Novel Ready-to-Drink Kids Shakes in 276 Stores of Major Midwest Retailer

Else Kids & Toddler Product line up available at Midwest Retailer expanding brand’s reach to millions of new customers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company"), today announced the successful rollout of its new ready-to-drink kids shakes at a major Midwest retailer, making products available in the retailer’s 276 locations. Else Nutrition’s complete product line hit the shelves the first week of June 2024.



Key highlights of the rollout include:

Broad distribution across a key region known for grocery innovation.
Strong Shelf Positioning: Prime placement in the store, ensuring high visibility.

Proper SRP (Suggested Retail Price): Competitively priced to offer great value to consumers.

This retailer giant is renowned for its high-quality offerings and exceptional customer service with a major presence in Michigan, as well as additional locations across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and Wisconsin. The retailer is a leading force in large-format grocery retail, including both supermarkets and hypermarkets, cementing Else Nutrition’s presence in a key region with a partner known for its commitment to freshness, value, and a clean store format. The successful launch at this retailer represents an important step in Else Nutrition’s strategy to expand its footprint in the U.S. retail market, making nutritious, plant-based options more accessible to families nationwide.

The retailer now carries the following Else Nutrition products:

Providing essential omega fatty acids for developing minds.

A creamy and wholesome vanilla-flavored shake perfect for growing kids.

"Partnering with this significant retailer to bring our new ready-to-drink kids shakes to families across the Midwest is a significant milestone for Else Nutrition," said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO & Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. "Their dedication to offering fresh, high-quality products aligns perfectly with our mission to provide clean, sustainable, plant-based nutrition for children. We're confident that parents will appreciate the convenience and nutritional benefits of our shakes."

Else Nutrition’s ready-to-drink kids shakes are designed to meet the nutritional needs of growing children with clean, minimally processed ingredients free from dairy, soy, gluten, and GMOs. These products deliver essential vitamins and minerals, making them an excellent choice for children with dietary sensitivities or those seeking plant-based alternatives.

To delve deeper into Else Nutrition's offerings and its revolutionary approach to kids' nutrition, visit www.elsenutrition.com

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSX: BABY, OTCQX: BABYF, FSE: 0YL) is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and whole Plant-Based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, Plant-Based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formulas. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support, and achieved rapid sales growth.

Awards and Recognition:

"2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit

#1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category

“Best Dairy Alternative” Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo

Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category

During September 2022, Else Super Cereal reached the #1 Best Seller in Baby Cereal across all brands on Amazon



